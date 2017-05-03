In April, more than 220 of Seattle's finest attended the 14th Annual Goodtimes Wine Auction at Bell Harbor International Conference Center. The event, which raises funds to create caring space of hope, joy, and love for families and children whose lives have been affected by childhood cancer, raised over $350,000 for The Goodtimes Project.

