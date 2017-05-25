On Friday, May 19, Seattle Children’s Bike Everywhere Day Celebration Station hosted more than 800 bicyclists along the Burke-Gilman Trail in Seattle. Seattle Children’s employees and members of the community came together for one of the liveliest and most-visited Bike Month stations. Our celebration station is just one of the many ways Seattle Children’s promotes bicycling as a way to create healthy, sustainable and safe communities for people of all ages and abilities. To learn more, visit seattlechildrens.org

