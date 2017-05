On May 22, the 26th annual Premier Chefs Dinner at SoDo Park by Herban Feast raised more than $840,000 thanks to the incredible $300,000 challenge gift from Mark and Nikki Mahan and the generous donations of the 250 guests in attendance. Funds raised will support Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's critical public health science research to prevent cancer, improve public health and reduce the financial and societal burden of disease. Acclaimed chef Alice Waters of Chez Panisse mesmerized the crowd with her musings on edible education, living well and the rituals of food.

