On May 6, 620 people joined Honorary Chairs Chris and Thea Upchurch and Emcee Molly Shen for LifeWire’s 35th Anniversary World of Hope Gala and Auction. Guests celebrated LifeWire’s 35th anniversary as the largest provider of domestic violence services in Washington State and raised $533,000 to support the thousands of survivors LifeWire serves each year. Don’t miss LifeWire’s Hope Starts Here Breakfast on September 22!

