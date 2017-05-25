Cornish College of the Arts Commencement 2017

Commencement from Cornish College of the Arts is unlike any other graduation. Cap-and-gowns are replaced by a stunning array of fashion — including a pussy hat worn by Interim President Chris Kevorkian (knit by honoree illustrator Abigail Gray Swartz). This year’s ceremony featured a gamelan ensemble, student performances, inspiring words from luminaries like Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker, and our first graduates in Film+Media and Interior Architecture. Cornish College celebrates our 102nd class of emerging artists, citizens, and innovators.

