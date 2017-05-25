  1. The Met Pages

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

16th Annual Dinner of Champions

On May 13th the National MS Society hosted the 16th annual Dinner of Champions with a fun superhero twist!

5/25/2017 at 2:43pm

On May 13th the National MS Society hosted the 16th annual Dinner of Champions with a fun superhero twist! Guests donned capes and masks and used their superhero powers to raise over $930,000 for research, college scholarships, programs and services for those affected by multiple sclerosis.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

Filed under
#themetpages, #seattlegala, #multiplesclerosis, #dinnerofchampionsandheroes, #NationalMSSociety
Show Comments

Related Content

Herban Feast

Premier Chefs Dinner 2017

1:45pm

Seattle Children's Hospital

Seattle Children's Bike Everywhere Day

1:51pm

City Year

Ripples of Hope Gala

05/02/2017

The Goodtimes Project

14th Annual Goodtimes Wine Auction

05/03/2017

Eat & Drink

Aloha to Us

Cakes of Paradise Bakery Brings More Tropical Treats to Georgetown

1:45pm By Rosin Saez

Beering Alfresco

Brewery Destinations for Sunny Seattle Days

9:00am By Amber Wright

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 24–30

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

05/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

10:45am By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle Police Discuss Uptick in Gun Violence After Alki Shooting

8:42am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Closed-Captioning for Seattle Channel

05/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Haitians Are Now the Second-Largest Population at the Northwest Detention Center

05/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe