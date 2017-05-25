On May 13th the National MS Society hosted the 16th annual Dinner of Champions with a fun superhero twist! Guests donned capes and masks and used their superhero powers to raise over $930,000 for research, college scholarships, programs and services for those affected by multiple sclerosis.

