Washington's National Park Fund Annual Spring Dinner and Auction

Washington’s National Park Fund celebrated its annual Spring Dinner and Auction on April 22 at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. With nearly 350 guests and Honorary Chair Christine Gregoire in attendance, the event raised more than $300,000 for Mount Rainier, North Cascades and Olympic National Parks. The theme of the event was Preservation with a Purpose, and guests raised their paddles for over $80,000 to restore historic structures within the parks. Save next year’s date set for Saturday, April 21, 2018!

