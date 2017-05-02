  1. Arts & Culture
  2. The Met Pages

Snoqualmie Organic Ice Cream

Snoqualmie Organic Ice Cream Launch Party

Upside Commerce, Inc., an experiential mobile rewards program launching this summer, hosted the official launch of Snoqualmie Ice Cream’s new line extension, Snoqualmie Organic - the only super-premium organic ice cream on the market.

5/2/2017 at 1:13pm

Upside Commerce, Inc., an experiential mobile rewards program launching this summer, hosted the official launch of Snoqualmie Ice Cream’s new line extension, Snoqualmie Organic - the only super-premium organic ice cream on the market. Over 100 customers, partners, friends, and family celebrated at Sole Repair Shop with food, fun and phenomenal company! Immense gratitude extends to DRY Sparkling, Sun Liquor Distillery, All Good, Jacobsen Sea Salt, Grounds for Change, Choice Organic Teas, Lunchbox Laboratory, Seattle Gourmet Foods, Starvation Alley Farms, Evolution Fresh, Seattle Met, B-Lab, and Essential Baking Co. for their generous contributions to this party.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

Filed under
#themetpages, #snoqualmie, #launchparty, #organic, #icecream, #snoqualmieorganicicecream
Show Comments

Related Content

Adventures in Butterfat

Snoqualmie Ice Cream Introduces 6 New Frozen Custard Flavors

04/01/2016 By Emma Engelfried

Nog Collabs

You Guys: Snoqualmie Made Sun Liquor's Eggnog into Ice Cream

10/05/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Slideshow

Slide Show: Childhaven’s Celebration Luncheon

03/08/2013

Weekly Planner

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 19–26

08/19/2014 By Caroline Ferguson

Eat & Drink

And The Winner Is...

Canlis Takes Home Its First James Beard Award

05/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Ways to Cook Asparagus

05/01/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Day's End

Downtown's Glittering Circadia "Closed for Business"

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now: May 2017

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: JuneBaby Is Born and Changeups at Cafe Besalu

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Cafe Besalu Sold to Herkimer Coffee

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 2–7

10:00am By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Interview

Emily Nussbaum and the Art of Analyzing Television

05/01/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

'Here Lies Love' Turns Romance and Politics into a Disco Dance Party

04/27/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 27–30

04/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: May 2017

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

Hot 'Damn.' Kendrick Lamar Comes to the Tacoma Dome in August

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle City Council Passes Resolution for an Income Tax

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Expect as May Day Unfolds

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Pramila Jayapal Reflects on Her First 100 Days in Congress

04/28/2017 By Pramila Jayapal

2017 Elections

Bill Bryant Knows What He Would Do as Mayor, but Says He Won't Run

04/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray's Public Safety Advisor, Scott Lindsay, Is Running for City Attorney

04/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Could Pass Soda Tax as Early as June

04/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe