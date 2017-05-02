Snoqualmie Organic Ice Cream Launch Party

Upside Commerce, Inc., an experiential mobile rewards program launching this summer, hosted the official launch of Snoqualmie Ice Cream’s new line extension, Snoqualmie Organic - the only super-premium organic ice cream on the market. Over 100 customers, partners, friends, and family celebrated at Sole Repair Shop with food, fun and phenomenal company! Immense gratitude extends to DRY Sparkling, Sun Liquor Distillery, All Good, Jacobsen Sea Salt, Grounds for Change, Choice Organic Teas, Lunchbox Laboratory, Seattle Gourmet Foods, Starvation Alley Farms, Evolution Fresh, Seattle Met, B-Lab, and Essential Baking Co. for their generous contributions to this party.

