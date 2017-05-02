Seattle Met Bride & Groom’s ROCKED! 2017

Seattle Met Bride & Groom hosted nearly 400 guests on Saturday, April 8th at Canvas Event Space for ROCKED, a celebration of our city's supremely talented and giving bridal industry. Newly engaged couples mingled with vendors amongst specially designed vignettes and sipped champagne, all while raising money for local charity Brides for a Cause!

Thank you to our sponsors Butler Valet & Transportation, Crimson Haze Event Lighting, CORT Party Rental, Stokes Production, Marci Jewelry, Gruet Winery, Canoe Ridge Vineyard and Hummingbird and Holly. Featured vignette designers: Aria Style, Parker Events, Fleurt Weddings, and Sweet Pea Events.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!