  1. Arts & Culture
  2. The Met Pages

City Year

Ripples of Hope Gala

City Year Seattle/King County hosted their Ripples of Hope Gala on April 27th supporting their work with students in high-need schools in Seattle.

5/2/2017 at 1:28pm

City Year Seattle/King County hosted their Ripples of Hope Gala on April 27th supporting their work with students in high-need schools in Seattle. AmeriCorps members provide full-time mentoring and academic support to 4,600+ students before, during and after school – enhancing student learning and whole school achievement. Held on Safeco Field, and led by hosting sponsor T-Mobile Foundation, City Year raised over $600,00 from corporate sponsorships, tickets and individual contributions.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

Filed under
#themetpages, #ripplesofhope, #safecofield, #cityyearseattle, #cityyear
Show Comments

Related Content

Sports News

Celebrate King Felix's Perfect Game This Tuesday at Safeco

08/17/2012 By Laura Dannen

Sports News

Ichiro Traded to the Yankees

07/23/2012 By Laura Dannen

Seattle Music News

Meet Macklemore at Safeco This Friday

08/27/2012 By Laura Dannen

Ticket Alerts

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Head to Safeco Field This Summer

02/08/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

And The Winner Is...

Canlis Takes Home Its First James Beard Award

05/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Ways to Cook Asparagus

05/01/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Day's End

Downtown's Glittering Circadia "Closed for Business"

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now: May 2017

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: JuneBaby Is Born and Changeups at Cafe Besalu

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Cafe Besalu Sold to Herkimer Coffee

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 2–7

10:00am By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Interview

Emily Nussbaum and the Art of Analyzing Television

05/01/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

'Here Lies Love' Turns Romance and Politics into a Disco Dance Party

04/27/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 27–30

04/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: May 2017

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

Hot 'Damn.' Kendrick Lamar Comes to the Tacoma Dome in August

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle City Council Passes Resolution for an Income Tax

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Expect as May Day Unfolds

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Pramila Jayapal Reflects on Her First 100 Days in Congress

04/28/2017 By Pramila Jayapal

2017 Elections

Bill Bryant Knows What He Would Do as Mayor, but Says He Won't Run

04/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray's Public Safety Advisor, Scott Lindsay, Is Running for City Attorney

04/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Could Pass Soda Tax as Early as June

04/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe