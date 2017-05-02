City Year Seattle/King County hosted their Ripples of Hope Gala on April 27 th supporting their work with students in high-need schools in Seattle. AmeriCorps members provide full-time mentoring and academic support to 4,600+ students before, during and after school – enhancing student learning and whole school achievement. Held on Safeco Field, and led by hosting sponsor T-Mobile Foundation, City Year raised over $600,00 from corporate sponsorships, tickets and individual contributions.

