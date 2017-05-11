  1. The Met Pages

EvergreenHealth

Evergreen Gala 2017

The EvergreenHealth Foundation raised $1.35 million at their 16th annual Gala to support EvergreenHealth’s new Transitional Care Unit for Behavioral Health.

5/11/2017 at 11:55am

The EvergreenHealth Foundation raised $1.35 million at their 16th annual Gala to support EvergreenHealth’s new Transitional Care Unit for Behavioral Health. Gala proceeds will enable EvergreenHealth to redesign care in a setting that better supports behavioral health patients. The Let’s Rock ‘N Roll gala brought more than 700 community guests together under their signature tent at Lake Washington Institute of Technology on Saturday, April 29, presented by Denali Advanced Integration. Mark your calendar for next year’s Gala, April 28, 2018!

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!

Filed under
#rocknroll, #themetpages, #behavorialhealth, #transitionalcare, #evergreengala, #evergreenhealth
Show Comments

Related Content

Pratt Fine Arts Center

Ruby Riot: Pratt Fine Arts Center Auction & Celebration 2017

05/03/2017

EvergreenHealth Foundation

Slide Show: EvergreenHealth Gala

04/26/2015

EvergreenHealth Foundation

Slide Show: Evening on the Savanna

05/01/2016

The Goodtimes Project

14th Annual Goodtimes Wine Auction

05/03/2017

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

Analog Coffee Will Open a Breakfast and Lunch Spot This Summer

9:11am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Want a Starbucks Mobile-Order Experience—Only for Dine-In Restaurants?

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Closings

Farewell to Young American Ale House and Clever Bottle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 10–16

05/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Meaty Sorrow

Oh, No—Dot's Butcher and Deli Is Closing

05/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Matters

Farmers Market Season Is Officially Upon Us

05/09/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

11:50am By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 8–14

05/09/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 4–7

05/04/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

The Extremely Weird Feminism of 'Cherdonna's Doll's House'

05/03/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

2017 Elections

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan Will Run for Mayor

10:05am By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Why Doesn't the City Already Have a Public Bank?

8:24am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Operation Nightwatch Moves Into Temporary Location in University District

05/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray's Dropout Leaves 12 Mayoral Candidates, and Counting

05/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray Says Goodbye to His "Lifelong Love" of Politics

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

State Senator Bob Hasegawa Is Running for Mayor

05/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Mommy Dearest

Shop Talk's Mother's Day Gift Guide

05/09/2017 By Rosin Saez and Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 8–14

05/08/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Seattle Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe