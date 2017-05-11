Evergreen Gala 2017

The EvergreenHealth Foundation raised $1.35 million at their 16th annual Gala to support EvergreenHealth’s new Transitional Care Unit for Behavioral Health. Gala proceeds will enable EvergreenHealth to redesign care in a setting that better supports behavioral health patients. The Let’s Rock ‘N Roll gala brought more than 700 community guests together under their signature tent at Lake Washington Institute of Technology on Saturday, April 29, presented by Denali Advanced Integration. Mark your calendar for next year’s Gala, April 28, 2018!

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!