2017 Burke Museum Annual Curator's Dinner

The 2017 Burke Museum Curator's Dinner featured rare, behind-the-scenes tours of the Museum's oversize collections and a gala auction and dinner. Bob Wiley, long-time docent and supporter, was honored, and guests were inspired to "Dream Big" by Burke objects, discoveries and stories.

