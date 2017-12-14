Seattle Sunlight Spa- Grand Opening

The new Light Spa by Seattle Sun, a new non-invasive cosmetic improvement spa in Downtown Bellevue, celebrated its grand opening. Party guests enjoyed bubbly and sweets from Café Trophy, consultations with the experts at Skin Authority and explored the new suite of clinically validated light therapy and spa services focused on cosmetic improvement, wellness and rejuvenation.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!