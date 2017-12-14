  1. The Met Pages

Seattle Sunlight Spa

Seattle Sunlight Spa- Grand Opening

The new Light Spa by Seattle Sun, a new non-invasive cosmetic improvement spa in Downtown Bellevue, celebrated its grand opening.

12/14/2017 at 6:00pm

The new Light Spa by Seattle Sun, a new non-invasive cosmetic improvement spa in Downtown Bellevue, celebrated its grand opening. Party guests enjoyed bubbly and sweets from Café Trophy, consultations with the experts at Skin Authority and explored the new suite of clinically validated light therapy and spa services focused on cosmetic improvement, wellness and rejuvenation.

