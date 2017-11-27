Seattle Met's 1st Annual Cowabunga 3 day Beef-fest
A Whole New Meaning to "Until the Cows Come Home"
Photos from Seattle Met's udderly delicious weekend of events, chef competitions, day tastings, and demos held on Amazon's campus in South Lake Union
What a whirlwind! On November 10 - 12th, Seattle Met, in partnership with Amazon, Visit Seattle, Washington State Beef Farmers & Ranchers, Washington State Wines, and the Dairy Farmers of Washington, brought together 145 chefs, distillers, winemakers, brewers, and regional purveryors for a weekend of celebrating America's favorite livestock.
Featuring 3 days of day tastings, demos, and chef competitions in Cowabunga's Big Tent & Little Calf Tent, plus Friday night's Burger Bash, Saturday's steak-house inspired Seared event, and a family-friendly Sunday Brunch, 7,500+ guests from across the Pacific Northwest ate, drank and learned how to rope a cow! With live tunes from the June Bugs, Super-Krewe, and the Speakeasy Jazz Cats, stand-up from some of Seattle's top comedians, a late-night mindblowing burlesque show presented by House of Gorjess, and so much more, it was a weekend not to be missed!
A benefit for Seattle Theatre Group, Cowabunga raised $9,545 toward STG's annual educational programs and camps dedicated to bringing the arts to youth across the city.
See all the photos from the weekend:
A big THANK YOU to our founding partners and 2017 participants:
Amazon
Visit Seattle
Washington's Beef Farmers & Ranchers - Presenting Sponsor of Cowabunga's Big Tent
Washington State Wines
Dairy Farmers of Washington - Presenting Sponsor of Cowabunga's Little Calf Tent
Whole Foods Market
Fournier Group
First Tech Credit Union - Presenting Sponsor of Cowabunga's Amazon Employee Preview
Country Natural Beef
Oregon Country Beef
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef
Agri Beef
Painted Hills Natural Beef
West Elm
Lagunitas Brewing Company
Auction of Washington Wine
William Grant & Sons
Seattle Threatre Group
Oberto Sausage Company
Campari
Amazon Books
The Balvenie
Glenfiddich
Monkey Shoulder
Hudson Whiskey
Pelican Brewing Company
Zico
La Panzanella® and Beecher’s
Snoqualmie Ice Cream
Bluebird Ice Cream
Mt. Townsend Creamery
Ferndale
Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt
Dusted Valley
La Chanterelle
Almquist Family
Seven Hills Winery & Double Canyon
Washington State Wine
Wood Shop BBQ
Hurry Curry
Jack's BBQ
Proletariat Butchery
Oberto Beef Jerky
Tavolàta
Opus Co.
Taqueria Nueve
Spinasse
Elephant Seven
Forgeron Cellars
Pearl and Stone Wine Co,
The Walls Vineyard
Wilridge, Wines of Substance
Mercer Wine Estates, Silvara Vineyards
Novelty Hill-Januik, Treveri
Cadaretta, Upsidedown Wine
Double Canyon / Seven Hills, Eaglemount Columbia Winery
Rocky Pond
Mercer Wine Estates
Cadaretta
Ashton Troy
Silvara Vineyards
Woodward Canyon
Seven Falls
Plain Cellars
Gordon Estates
Michael Florentino
Owen Roe, Treveri
Mercer Wine Estates
Woodward Canyon Estates
La Chanterelle
Patterson Cellars
SIlverFire Stoves
Stacks/Xander's Food Truck
Skillet
Big Dogs
Buns
Tacos el Tajin
Derby
choukette
Jack's BBQ
Umami Kushi
Seattle Coffee Works
Whole Foods Market | The Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar
Domaine Ste. Michelle
Mioposto
The Maple Bar
Pike Brewing Company
2120
Henry's Tavern
Katsu Burger
Li'l Woody's Burgers
Maslow's by FareStart
Quality Athletics
Stacks
Tankard & Tun
The Hollywood Tavern
The Lobby Bar at Pan Pacific Seattle
Ghostfish Brewing Company
Standard Brewing
Wilridge
House Wine Cans
Wines of Substance
CasaSmith, Eaglemount
Silvara Vineyards
Treveri
Asadero Prime
Capitol Cider
Chavez
Clarklewis
Emma's BBQ
Manu's Tacos
Proletariat Butchery
Red Cow
SilverFire
Toro Bravo
Canoe Ridge Vineyard
Owen Roe
Lauren Ashton Cellars
Seven Hills Winery & Double Canyon
Cotes de Ciel
Adrice Wines
Madame Astral Lux
Junebaby
Cubes Baking Co.
Pie
The Confectional
