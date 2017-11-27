A Whole New Meaning to "Until the Cows Come Home"

What a whirlwind! On November 10 - 12th, Seattle Met, in partnership with Amazon, Visit Seattle, Washington State Beef Farmers & Ranchers, Washington State Wines, and the Dairy Farmers of Washington, brought together 145 chefs, distillers, winemakers, brewers, and regional purveryors for a weekend of celebrating America's favorite livestock.

Featuring 3 days of day tastings, demos, and chef competitions in Cowabunga's Big Tent & Little Calf Tent, plus Friday night's Burger Bash, Saturday's steak-house inspired Seared event, and a family-friendly Sunday Brunch, 7,500+ guests from across the Pacific Northwest ate, drank and learned how to rope a cow! With live tunes from the June Bugs, Super-Krewe, and the Speakeasy Jazz Cats, stand-up from some of Seattle's top comedians, a late-night mindblowing burlesque show presented by House of Gorjess, and so much more, it was a weekend not to be missed!

A benefit for Seattle Theatre Group, Cowabunga raised $9,545 toward STG's annual educational programs and camps dedicated to bringing the arts to youth across the city.

See all the photos from the weekend: FRIDAY | SATURDAY | SUNDAY

A big THANK YOU to our founding partners and 2017 participants: Amazon, Visit Seattle, Washington's Beef Farmers & Ranchers, Washington State Wines, Dairy Farmers of Washington, Whole Foods Market, and many other regional food and beverage businesses.

