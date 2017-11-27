  1. Eat & Drink

Seattle Met's 1st Annual Cowabunga 3 day Beef-fest

A Whole New Meaning to "Until the Cows Come Home"

Photos from Seattle Met's udderly delicious weekend of events, chef competitions, day tastings, and demos held on Amazon's campus in South Lake Union

11/27/2017 at 5:57pm

What a whirlwind! On November 10 - 12th, Seattle Met, in partnership with Amazon, Visit Seattle, Washington State Beef Farmers & Ranchers, Washington State Wines, and the Dairy Farmers of Washington, brought together 145 chefs, distillers, winemakers, brewers, and regional purveryors for a weekend of celebrating America's favorite livestock.

Featuring 3 days of day tastings, demos, and chef competitions in Cowabunga's Big Tent & Little Calf Tent, plus Friday night's Burger Bash, Saturday's steak-house inspired Seared event, and a family-friendly Sunday Brunch, 7,500+ guests from across the Pacific Northwest ate, drank and learned how to rope a cow! With live tunes from the June Bugs, Super-Krewe, and the Speakeasy Jazz Cats, stand-up from some of Seattle's top comedians, a late-night mindblowing burlesque show presented by House of Gorjess, and so much more, it was a weekend not to be missed!

A benefit for Seattle Theatre Group, Cowabunga raised $9,545 toward STG's annual educational programs and camps dedicated to bringing the arts to youth across the city. 

See all the photos from the weekend: 
FRIDAY | SATURDAY | SUNDAY

A big THANK YOU to our founding partners and 2017 participants:

Amazon

Visit Seattle

Washington's Beef Farmers & Ranchers - Presenting Sponsor of Cowabunga's Big Tent

Washington State Wines

Dairy Farmers of Washington - Presenting Sponsor of Cowabunga's Little Calf Tent

Whole Foods Market 

Fournier Group 

First Tech Credit Union - Presenting Sponsor of Cowabunga's Amazon Employee Preview 

Country Natural Beef 

Oregon Country Beef

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef

Agri Beef

Painted Hills Natural Beef

West Elm

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Auction of Washington Wine

William Grant & Sons

Seattle Threatre Group

Oberto Sausage Company

Campari

Amazon Books 

The Balvenie

Glenfiddich

Monkey Shoulder

Hudson Whiskey

Pelican Brewing Company

Zico

 

La Panzanella® and Beecher’s 

Snoqualmie Ice Cream

Bluebird Ice Cream 

Mt. Townsend Creamery

Ferndale 

Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt

Dusted Valley 

La Chanterelle

Almquist Family

Seven Hills Winery & Double Canyon

Washington State Wine

Wood Shop BBQ 

Hurry Curry          

Jack's BBQ 

Proletariat Butchery 

Oberto Beef Jerky 

Tavolàta 

Opus Co. 

Taqueria Nueve 

Spinasse 

Elephant Seven

Forgeron Cellars

Pearl and Stone Wine Co,

The Walls Vineyard                                                                                                                                                                                         

Wilridge, Wines of Substance

Mercer Wine Estates, Silvara Vineyards

Novelty Hill-Januik, Treveri

Cadaretta, Upsidedown Wine

Double Canyon / Seven Hills, Eaglemount Columbia Winery

Rocky Pond

Mercer Wine Estates

Cadaretta

Ashton Troy

Silvara Vineyards

Woodward Canyon

Seven Falls

Plain Cellars

Gordon Estates

Michael Florentino 

Owen Roe, Treveri            

Mercer Wine Estates 

Woodward Canyon Estates

La Chanterelle 

Patterson Cellars 

SIlverFire Stoves

Stacks/Xander's Food Truck

Skillet 

Big Dogs 

Buns 

Tacos el Tajin

Derby

choukette

Jack's BBQ

Umami Kushi 

Seattle Coffee Works

Whole Foods Market | The Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar

Domaine Ste. Michelle

Mioposto

The Maple Bar

Pike Brewing Company

2120

Henry's Tavern

Katsu Burger

Li'l Woody's Burgers

Maslow's by FareStart

Quality Athletics

Stacks

Tankard & Tun

The Hollywood Tavern

The Lobby Bar at Pan Pacific Seattle

Ghostfish Brewing Company

Standard Brewing

Wilridge

House Wine Cans

Wines of Substance

CasaSmith, Eaglemount

Silvara Vineyards

Treveri

Asadero Prime

Capitol Cider

Chavez

Clarklewis

Emma's BBQ

Manu's Tacos

Proletariat Butchery

Red Cow

SilverFire

Toro Bravo

Canoe Ridge Vineyard

Owen Roe

Lauren Ashton Cellars

Seven Hills Winery & Double Canyon

Cotes de Ciel

Adrice Wines

Madame Astral Lux

Junebaby

Cubes Baking Co.

Pie

The Confectional

 
 
 
 
 

Want more food news, plus editor's picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Events, Seattle Met, Food & Drink, Cowabunga
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Seattle Met's 1st Annual Cowabunga 3 day Beef-fest

A Whole New Meaning to "Until the Cows Come Home"

5:57pm

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

