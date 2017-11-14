American Cancer Society: Seattle Hope Gala

The Seattle Hope Gala is identified as one of Seattle’s premier black-tie affairs, featuring a unique and customizable dining experience offered by some of Seattle’s most notable chefs and wine crafted by award-winning regional winemakers. This exceptional evening brings together 450 Seattle leaders for a celebration of the advances made in cancer treatment and prevention programs and an opportunity to raise needed funds for the mission of the American Cancer Society. Through amazing silent and live auctions, participants have an unforgettable evening while saving lives and shaping future research.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!