Washington’s Best Ferry Feasts

Could this be the reason ferry lines are so insane lately? A host of cool new, or newly revamped, restaurants have cropped up at the other end of some of the state’s major (and very minor) ferry routes. Most of these places are small, their food runs the gamut from singular fine dining to the comforts of pasta—or just a tower of pristine shellfish that’s best with a beer. Each one serves food that reflects these scenic environs, but when dinner plans involve boarding a marine vessel, the magic begins long before the meal.