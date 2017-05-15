Summer Escapes

Washington's Best Cabins and Cottages

Welcome to the great indoors, where the state’s best tinybungalows and spacious chalets await—plus a few yurts and houseboats for good measure. This summer, explore hard but sleep in style.

By Allison Williams

In This Feature:

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

Bungalows, chalets, yurts...escape the Seattle bustle and shack up in these cozy dwellings.

7:00am By Allison Williams

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

We did our own little House Hunters trek to find out.

7:00am By Allison Williams

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

Here are some of his favorite photogenic creations.

8:00am By Allison Williams

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

Some are simple, some are surprising, and all sit on public land—and that means they rent for cheap.

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe