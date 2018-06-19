Cover Story

The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market

Haven’t been in a while? The market remains ever a Seattle fixture, and yet there’s so much more to explore…

By Seattle Met Staff

It’s not supposed to be fancy.

Born in 1907 as a way for local farmers to escape the middleman chokehold of commission houses, Pike Place Market evolved into our civic grocer, a cheerful tangle of buildings and ethnicities. Adrift and run down by midcentury, it escaped demolition, thanks to a passionate public campaign. With historical status came public funds, and a dizzying amount of rules to ensure our market remains a place for people who raise, produce, or make what they sell; a place that bolsters the smallest-scale farmers and artisans rather than burnish the big names.

And yes, there are tourists. In the summer months especially, the market pulses with people from everywhere. But look past the masses and you’ll find fascinating stories, heartfelt meals, a stunning new wing that offers views and elbow room, and—most importantly—our city’s most dynamic institution.

In This Feature:

Around the Clock at Pike Place Market

From dawn to well after dusk, the market has its own particular rhythm.

06/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How to Do Pike Place in 30 Minutes or Less

Got out-of-town visitors? We've got the guide to showing them the sites.

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Mike Holm

5 Pike Place Patios for a (Hopefully) Sunny Afternoon

At the market, alfresco dining too often means a stroll with street food in hand; take a seat at one of the many outdoor spaces.

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

A Pike Place Market Primer

Have a question about the market, but you've lived in Seattle too long to ask? There's a Q&A list for that.

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

DeLaurenti: A Love Letter

A short appreciation for a long-lived Pike Place institution.

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Market Forces and Meaty Sandwiches

How a porchetta sandwich exposed the delicate balance of keeping the market authentic—yet relevant.

06/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Meet the Newcomers at Pike Place Market

When an institution’s 111 years old, you define new in terms of decades. These more recent arrivals reaffirm our love of the market.

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

14 Classic Restaurants at Pike Place Market

Fancy and decidedly otherwise, these destinations stand the test of time.

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

The array of neat stuff on sale here is staggering; here, a few favorites from some new-school vendors.

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Down-Under Wonders at Pike Place

The lower labyrinth of shops lining the market’s back corridors holds a myriad of odds and ends—the quirkier the better.

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

10 Reasons to Love MarketFront

The long-awaited new wing adds much, and yet the spirit remains the same.

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

A Pike Place Market Nightcap

Three late-night pours to send you on your way.

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe