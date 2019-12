A crowded table at Porkchop and Co. in Ballard is a familiar weekend sight. Photo by Amber Fouts.

Saturday and Sunday demand leisurely meals, be they crab-topped eggs benedict on Capitol Hill or cinnamon roll monkey bread that awaits in a hot skillet in Ballard. Seattle’s full of riffs on the classic brunch canon, ones best paired with coffee, booze, or juice cut with a healthy dose of champagne.