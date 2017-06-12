Galaxy Quests A Stargazer's Guide to the Pacific Northwest Everything you need to know about what’s up in the sky, including how to view August’s historic solar eclipse. By Allison Williams Above: Steens Mountain in Oregon; Photo courtesy U.S. Bureau of Land Management In This Feature: Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party This one goes all night long. (How could it not?) 8:00am By Allison Williams A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse Be ready: It's the first in the continental U.S. since 1979, and won't occur again until 2024. 8:00am By Allison Williams Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy Hello, heavens. 8:00am By Allison Williams