Season Preview Spring Arts 2019 The events to look for this March, April, and May—from stadium-size concerts to small (but significant!) art shows. By Stefan Milne In This Feature: The Black Tones' First Album Is Finally Coming This spring, eight years after forming, the brother and sister rock duo release their first full album. 02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne The Top Things to Do in Seattle Spring 2019 The Stones roll into town, Brandi Carlile follows her Grammy wins with an intimate show, and JB Smoove keeps you deftly amused. 02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne Octave 9 Is Another Symphonic World Seattle Symphony's 24-hour Contemporary Music Marathon showcases new tech in a new performance space. 02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne Maria Semple's Breakthrough Novel Comes to the Big Screen Almost seven years after the release of Where'd You Go, Bernadette, the classic Seattle book is reimagined as a movie. 02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne 14 Seattle Events to Catch This Spring A guide to getting your arts and culture fix in March, April, and May. 02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne King of Joy Finds Richard Chiem on Weird, Wobbly Ground The local writer's first novel tells a surreal and lurid story—hippos, porn producers—with uneven results. 02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne