Seattle Met's Guide to Last-Minute Voting

It's a midterm election, and King County's November ballot is stacked—from candidates that will determine party control in Congress, to state legislators riding the blue wave, to contentious state initiatives.

We all know that Seattle is the pusher on progressive policymaking—what happens in Washington, won't stay in Washington. It'll be watched by liberal states and cities across the country.

If you haven't yet turned in your ballot, there's still time to brush up on those races and make those last-minute decisions by November 6. And whatever Washington voters choose will affect local, state, and maybe even federal policies to come.