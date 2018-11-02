Election 2018

Seattle Met's Guide to Last-Minute Voting

King County's November ballot is stacked.

By Hayat Norimine

It's a midterm election, and King County's November ballot is stacked—from candidates that will determine party control in Congress, to state legislators riding the blue wave, to contentious state initiatives.

We all know that Seattle is the pusher on progressive policymaking—what happens in Washington, won't stay in Washington. It'll be watched by liberal states and cities across the country. 

If you haven't yet turned in your ballot, there's still time to brush up on those races and make those last-minute decisions by November 6. And whatever Washington voters choose will affect local, state, and maybe even federal policies to come. 

In This Feature:

Could This Be Dino Rossi's Last Chance?

The Sammamish politician is running for Congress. And the Republican party is holding out hope that this time, he pulls a win.

06/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

A Guide to State Initiatives on November's Ballot

The state initiatives alone will be enough to turn out voters this November.

3:48pm By Hayat Norimine

Yes, You Should Care About This State Supreme Court Justice Race

Steven González was ranked "exceptionally well-qualified" by 10 of the state's bar associations. Nathan Choi is a conspiracy theorist.

1:50pm By Hayat Norimine

Questions Answered on the Carbon "Fee" Initiative

What you need to know about I-1631 before you vote.

10:56am By Hayat Norimine

What You Need to Know About Proposition 1

Another property tax hike in Seattle, but for the sake of equity in education.

4:50pm By Anne Dennon

What You Need to Know About Advisory Vote 19

What even is an advisory vote?

11:58am By Emma Scher

Daron Morris Suspends His Campaign in King County Prosecutor Race

Morris in a statement on Friday said he was dropping out due to medical reasons and asked for privacy.

09/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

In 34th Legislative District Senate Race, Candidates Make Their Case on Representation

Shannon Braddock and Joe Nguyen are both vying for a Senate seat in one of the most progressive legislative districts in the state.

10/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe