The 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle

Our thesis here is simple. Women run Seattle. In politics, arts, science, and business—and yes, even in that ever gender-elusive sector, tech—women are writing the script. That’s right: In a time when misogyny characterizes the nation’s highest office, our region has responded by handing the levers to, well, not men. Things aren’t perfect. The tech industry still clings, however pitifully, to its boys-club roots. Sexual harassment—though lately more exposed than ever—still lingers in every area of our lives. And dear god is the gender pay gap bad here. So look at this project as both a celebration of where we are and a much-needed prodding for where we need to go.