The Present Is Female

The 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle

These are the women shaping Seattle, the region, and beyond.

By Hayat Norimine, Ciara O'Rourke, Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, Allison Williams, Darren Davis, and James Ross Gardner

Our thesis here is simple. Women run Seattle. In politics, arts, science, and business—and yes, even in that ever gender-elusive sector, tech—women are writing the script. That’s right: In a time when misogyny characterizes the nation’s highest office, our region has responded by handing the levers to, well, not men. Things aren’t perfect. The tech industry still clings, however pitifully, to its boys-club roots. Sexual harassment—though lately more exposed than ever—still lingers in every area of our lives. And dear god is the gender pay gap bad here. So look at this project as both a celebration of where we are and a much-needed prodding for where we need to go.

In This Feature:

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

“This is my life, my passion.”

By Allison Williams

Ijeoma Oluo: Seattle, You're Not Mad Enough

The author and activist isn't afraid to yell (and she wants you to join).

By Allison Williams

How Tracy Rector Uses Art to Empower Indigenous Communities

The filmmaker, curator, and community activist has helped thousands of young, budding documentary filmmakers get their start.

By Ciara O'Rourke

Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming

“[Game development] is a natural place for women to thrive.”

By Allison Williams

Our Voice of Resistance in DC: Pramila Jayapal

Jayapal promised to be a voice for people of color. So far she’s delivered.

By Hayat Norimine

Seattle City Council Is a Bastion of Female Political Power

Say hello to the supermajority.

By Hayat Norimine

Marty Hartman, the Single-Minded Homelessness Crusader

The executive director of Mary's Place is a passionate advocate for Seattle's homeless families.

By Allison Williams

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

The Northwest Film Forum is in good hands with Sheehan at the helm.

By Darren Davis

How Many Women Sit on the Boards of Major Seattle Companies?

Sigh—the numbers are kind of pathetic.

01/19/2018 By Alison Klein

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

Oh, and she’s also the WNBA’s all-time assist leader.

By Darren Davis

How The Evergrey Fosters Community in Ever-Growing Seattle

Anika Anand and Mónica Guzmán have a simple mission: to help Seattleites feel connected to their city, and to one another.

By Darren Davis

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

A few of our recent favorites that deserve a spot on your Goodreads queue.

By Seattle Met Staff

Angela Stowell, Chief Everything Officer

She's the force behind Ethan Stowell Restaurants' growing empire.

By Rosin Saez

What's Next for Nikkita Oliver?

She may not have won the mayorship this time around—but she's not going to let that stop her from being a voice for the people.

By Hayat Norimine

In Seattle, the History Is Female Too

Five women who shaped this city.

By Seattle Met Staff

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

“There’s always room for development, but how do we make sure that development benefits the community?”

By Rosin Saez

30 More Women Who Run This City

By Seattle Met Staff

