Light a Fire 2018: Honoring Seattle's Best and Brightest Nonprofits and Volunteers

We need heroes now more than ever—people who show courage, who do the right thing when others need a hand. And Seattle—even amid rapidly increasing affluence, even with its growing pains—has no shortage of heroes. Through its reporting over the past year, the Seattle Met staff has met scores of brave men and women who volunteer, who helm nonprofits, who carry a vision of our city and our planet that’s more just, more healthy, and more fulfilling for all. In the following pages, you’ll meet some of the most inspiring. They light the fires that encourage others to follow. They make Seattle—and the world—a better place.