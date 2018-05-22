A Better Place

Light a Fire 2018: Honoring Seattle's Best and Brightest Nonprofits and Volunteers

By James Ross Gardner, Stefan Milne, Hayat Norimine, Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, and Allison Williams

We need heroes now more than ever—people who show courage, who do the right thing when others need a hand. And Seattle—even amid rapidly increasing affluence, even with its growing pains—has no shortage of heroes. Through its reporting over the past year, the Seattle Met staff has met scores of brave men and women who volunteer, who helm nonprofits, who carry a vision of our city and our planet that’s more just, more healthy, and more fulfilling for all. In the following pages, you’ll meet some of the most inspiring. They light the fires that encourage others to follow. They make Seattle—and the world—a better place.

In This Feature:

Unloop Delivers from Incarceration into the Hopeful Hands of Computer Tech

Unloop wants to empower inmates with competitive skills in a high-wage industry and a support system after prison.

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Meet Wing Luke’s People Connector, Christina Shimizu

“I’ve developed a language to learn about my identity—and about my heritage and the history of my family and community here.”

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Ted Neill Is Wise in the Ways of Recovery

Neill found his place at Recovery Cafe in 2015: "At closing time he stacks chairs and mops floors so staff can leave—he remembers nonprofit burnout."

8:00am By Allison Williams

How Northwest Immigrant Rights Stopped a One-Way Ticket to a Death Sentence

“There’s always been this overwhelming need...but then you have the Trump administration upping the ante.”

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Kimerly Rorschach Helps Keep SAM Out of the Red and Into the Infinity Mirrors

Rorschach brought a new vision to the museum at a critical point in time.

8:00am By Stefan Milne

PacSci’s Discovery Corps Takes Students to the Head of the Science Class

The program is open to all area high schoolers, but staff actively approaches groups underrepresented in scientific fields.

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

VillageReach Goes the Last Mile

Blaise Judja-Sato's organization is breaking down barriers to basic health care.

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

At Facing Homelessness, Home Is Where the Hope Is

Rex Hohlbein left a successful career as an architect to educate local residents on the struggles of the region’s homeless population.

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Rachel Prusynski Is a Catastrophe Survivor with a Mission

One minute she was visiting a college friend who worked for a children’s charity in Port-au-Prince; the next she was semiconscious, buried under rubble.

8:00am By Allison Williams

Fremont Arts Council Has Helped Seattle’s Freak Flag Fly for 30 Years

"It’s never easy to say we need $50 to make a giant beautiful elephant head.”

8:00am By Stefan Milne

How Puget Soundkeeper Is Keeping Our Water Safe

Armed with hand nets and bags, 2,300 volunteers take to the water each year.

8:00am By Rosin Saez

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center’s Mary Ellen Stone Has Always Fought for Survivors

To Stone, getting involved in KCSARC was a no-brainer: “I’m going to make our world better for my nieces and my grandnieces.”

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe