Cover Story The Insider's Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking Welcome to the age of next-level gear, dog rescue squads, and campsites with hot tubs—and a new list of do’s and don’ts. Dig in to our guide to the brave new world of playing outside. By Allison Williams Above: The shoulder of Mount Snoqualmie, overlooking Cave Ridge to Guye Peak beyond. Photo by Cliff Rosson In This Feature: Four-Star Campsites in Washington's Wilderness We expect more from our campgrounds than a few dirt clearings in the woods. High-end amenities from ice cream stands to volleyball courts pop up next to scenic sites across the state. 8:00am By Allison Williams Permits Are Changing Everything Welcome to the great outdoors. Do you have a reservation? 8:00am By Allison Williams Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level Outdoor togs and toys have to clear a high bar these days. We expect multifunctional gear that’s loaded with extras, and Seattle makers’ newest offerings oblige. 8:00am By Allison Williams 5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try We passed around Northwest-made trail bars to compose wine-style tasting notes for homegrown hiker fuel. Pinkies up, everyone. 8:00am By Seattle Met Staff Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think) Sometimes running means walking. 8:00am By Allison Williams The New Classics: 25 Amazing Washington Hikes Guys, we don’t *all* need to hike Mount Si this weekend. Once you’ve explored Washington’s busiest trails, make these your new to-do list. Plus: our favorite weekday and kid-friendly hikes. 8:00am By Allison Williams Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue Dog in danger? Call WASART at 425-681-5498. The policy: Call sooner rather than later. 8:00am By Allison Williams Dogs Are Gearheads, Too Taking Fido on an adventure? You need more than a leash. Check out how many toys there are to kit out your canine for Northwest extremes. 8:00am By Allison Williams Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect. And you might say it's a bit controversial. 8:00am By Allison Williams Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains And for that we may have to thank…the Trump Administration? 8:00am By Allison Williams Should You Be Doing That on the Trail? We weigh the arguments for and against controversial outdoor activity. 8:00am By Allison Williams White Users Dominate the Outdoors Nationwide, and the Pacific Northwest Is No Exception The outdoors are for everyone—but getting everyone outside isn't going to happen on its own. 8:00am By Allison Williams