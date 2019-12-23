Peripatetic POTUS Great(ish) Moments in Seattle Presidential Visits Forget protests and motorcade traffic jams. Over the last 140 years, visits from our nation’s leader have prompted bee stings, wartime intrigue, and even the occasional jog around Green Lake. By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Tom Dougherty In This Feature: All the Presidents' Stopovers (in Seattle) What happens when POTUS comes calling. 9:00am By Allecia Vermillion Did Harry Really Give ’Em Hell in Bremerton? Longtimers in Kitsap County swear the president’s rallying cry originated here. Scholars say otherwise. 9:00am By Allecia Vermillion Seattle Cancels Warren G. Harding Our relationship with the scandal-plagued president? It’s complicated. 9:00am By Allecia Vermillion First Relatives Who Lived Local Presidential kin who called Seattle home. 9:00am By Allecia Vermillion