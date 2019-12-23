Peripatetic POTUS

Great(ish) Moments in Seattle Presidential Visits

Forget protests and motorcade traffic jams. Over the last 140 years, visits from our nation’s leader have prompted bee stings, wartime intrigue, and even the occasional jog around Green Lake.

By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Tom Dougherty

In This Feature:

All the Presidents' Stopovers (in Seattle)

What happens when POTUS comes calling.

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Did Harry Really Give ’Em Hell in Bremerton?

Longtimers in Kitsap County swear the president’s rallying cry originated here. Scholars say otherwise.

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Seattle Cancels Warren G. Harding

Our relationship with the scandal-plagued president? It’s complicated.

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

First Relatives Who Lived Local

Presidential kin who called Seattle home.

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

