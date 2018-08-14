Autumn Happenings Fall Arts 2018 The symphony and ballet return. Your brain can now play music (really). There's a lot going on this season, is what we're saying. Here's your plan for arts events in September, October, and November. By Stefan Milne In This Feature: Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill Two years after the destruction of its eponymous home, the writing center reopens in its new mixed-use building. Can arts and astronomical rent coexist? 08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle Fall 2018 Jay and Bey love stadiums, Seattle Rep puts on a Hamilton predecessor, and Angel Olsen flies solo. 08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne 35 Events to Catch This Fall A guide to getting your arts and culture fix this season. 08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne Patrick deWitt's New Novel Pokes Playfully at High Society And a wine loving doctor, clairvoyant, and potentially possessed cat make appearances. 08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne In His Frye Museum Installation, Quenton Baker Finds Lost Voices The Seattle poet retells the story of a slave ship revolt through erasure poems. 08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne