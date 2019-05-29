SUMMER ON THE WATER A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle Water is the city’s favorite playground—a place for sports, relaxation, even a creative commute. Come aboard with our guide to splashing around Seattle’s lakes, bays, and waterways. By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess In This Feature: Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes From Ballard’s shipyards to the madcap chaos of Duck Dodge, our culture is shaped by the sea. 9:00am By Allison Williams Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises How to travel our waterways the easy way. 9:00am By Allison Williams This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way Out on the Olympic Peninsula, the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding brings new life to seagoing tradition. 9:00am By Allison Williams Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle You don’t even need a boat for water hijinks—just hit the road to the region’s best swimming holes. 9:00am By Allison Williams Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels These seven boats have illustrious histories. 9:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City From fold-up dinghies to commuting by kayak, we do what it takes. 9:00am By Allison Williams 6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle Seattle shops work that 'Gilligan’s Island' style. 9:00am By Allison Williams