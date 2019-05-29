SUMMER ON THE WATER

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

Water is the city’s favorite playground—a place for sports, relaxation, even a creative commute. Come aboard with our guide to splashing around Seattle’s lakes, bays, and waterways.

By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

In This Feature:

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

From Ballard’s shipyards to the madcap chaos of Duck Dodge, our culture is shaped by the sea.

9:00am By Allison Williams

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

How to travel our waterways the easy way.

9:00am By Allison Williams

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

Out on the Olympic Peninsula, the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding brings new life to seagoing tradition.

9:00am By Allison Williams

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

You don’t even need a boat for water hijinks—just hit the road to the region’s best swimming holes.

9:00am By Allison Williams

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

These seven boats have illustrious histories.

9:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

From fold-up dinghies to commuting by kayak, we do what it takes.

9:00am By Allison Williams

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

Seattle shops work that 'Gilligan’s Island' style.

9:00am By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe