Autumn Happenings A Guide to Seattle's Arts Scene This Fall From a trio of new directors to a self-reflexive musical’s take on Jane Austen, autumn is for the arts. By Stefan Milne Sarah Winkler’s Mount Rainier Wilderness: Fall Response, showing at Foster/White Gallery. In This Feature: The Top Things to Do in Seattle This Autumn Ta-Nehisi Coates turns to fiction, Sleater-Kinney stages an apocalyptic return, and PNB gets epic. 9:00am By Stefan Milne Strange Negotiations Delves into David Bazan's Crisis of Faith A new documentary charts the travels, and travails, of the local singer-songwriter. 9:00am By Stefan Milne What Do New Directors Mean for Seattle's Artistic Future? Seattle Art Museum, Symphony, and Opera all get new leaders this season. 9:00am By Stefan Milne 30 Seattle Events to Catch This Fall From a monthlong festival at Town Hall to Bon Iver to fresh takes on Jane Austen and 'Dracula,' this season is packed. 9:00am By Stefan Milne Meet Hugo House's New Poet-in-Residence Laura Da' talks writing in Seattle. 9:00am By Stefan Milne Seattle Musicians Are Migrating to California Last year a number of longtime Seattle artists departed south—why? 9:00am By Stefan Milne