Autumn Happenings

A Guide to Seattle's Arts Scene This Fall

From a trio of new directors to a self-reflexive musical’s take on Jane Austen, autumn is for the arts.

By Stefan Milne

Sarah Winkler’s Mount Rainier Wilderness: Fall Response, showing at Foster/White Gallery.

In This Feature:

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This Autumn

Ta-Nehisi Coates turns to fiction, Sleater-Kinney stages an apocalyptic return, and PNB gets epic.

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Strange Negotiations Delves into David Bazan's Crisis of Faith

A new documentary charts the travels, and travails, of the local singer-songwriter.

9:00am By Stefan Milne

What Do New Directors Mean for Seattle's Artistic Future?

Seattle Art Museum, Symphony, and Opera all get new leaders this season.

9:00am By Stefan Milne

30 Seattle Events to Catch This Fall

From a monthlong festival at Town Hall to Bon Iver to fresh takes on Jane Austen and 'Dracula,' this season is packed.

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Meet Hugo House's New Poet-in-Residence

Laura Da' talks writing in Seattle.

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Seattle Musicians Are Migrating to California

Last year a number of longtime Seattle artists departed south—why?

9:00am By Stefan Milne

