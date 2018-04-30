Best of the City

A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene

A beer lover's guide to the local landscape.

By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne Photography by Carlton Canary

In this town, you can fill a growler at the drugstore  and order a pint at the movies. Great beer bars abound, and plenty of neighborhoods have their own brewery. And now,  your guide to navigating the land of milk stout and honey ale (and tons and tons of great IPA).

In This Feature:

Step 1: Find the Right Brewery

9 Local Breweries for Every Type of Beer Drinker

Whatever your imbibing needs, there’s a local spot that has you covered. Here’s where to go if you want to…

By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Step 2: Check Out the Latest

Here's Who's Shaking Up the Seattle Beer Scene in 2018

Meet the newcomers and track the latest developments expanding the city’s beer landscape.

By Allecia Vermillion, Stefan Milne, and Rosin Saez

Step 3: Just Pop a Top, Already

10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now

More great brews, in bottles an cans, from Seattle and the immediate vicinity.

By Allecia Vermillion

Step 4: Have One With Dinner

9 Great Restaurants with Equally Impressive Beer Lists

There’s a world of food-friendly beer out there. Explore it in these local restaurants, which take just as much care with their beer menu as their kitchens.

By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Step 5: Bring the Family

7 Taproom Temples for Fresh, Flowing Beer

Midway between beer bar and bottle shop lie these no-frills watering holes.

By Rosin Saez and Stefan Milne

Guide to Seattle Beer

Women in Beer: Robyn Schumacher and Annie Johnson

Since beer is typically a bastion of dudes, the women who make or even drink it encounter some pretty tired tropes. Recently, over a pint of pilsner, the pair unpacked what it means to brew while female.

By Rosin Saez

Trend

The Rise of the Bare-Bones Taproom

Bars aren't going anywhere, but the brewery taproom has made a clear shift from novelty to norm.

By Stefan Milne

