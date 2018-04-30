Best of the City
A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene
A beer lover's guide to the local landscape.
In this town, you can fill a growler at the drugstore and order a pint at the movies. Great beer bars abound, and plenty of neighborhoods have their own brewery. And now, your guide to navigating the land of milk stout and honey ale (and tons and tons of great IPA).
In This Feature:
Step 1: Find the Right Brewery
9 Local Breweries for Every Type of Beer Drinker
Step 2: Check Out the Latest
Here's Who's Shaking Up the Seattle Beer Scene in 2018
Step 3: Just Pop a Top, Already
10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now
Step 4: Have One With Dinner
9 Great Restaurants with Equally Impressive Beer Lists
Step 5: Bring the Family
7 Taproom Temples for Fresh, Flowing Beer
Guide to Seattle Beer