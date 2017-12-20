Travel

9 Incredible Long Weekend Getaways

Ditch Friday. Call in sick Monday. Pack your bags for sunshine, funky hotels, city skiing, or winter surf.

By Allison Williams

Need Some New Adventure Friends? Meet Them at Loge’s Community-Focused Hotels

With locations in Westport and Leavenworth, these lodges (er, Loges) offer scenic hangouts with fellow surfers and skiers.

8:00am By Allison Williams

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

How to search for—and eat—the best of Pacific Northwest mushrooms and truffles.

8:00am By Allison Williams

How to Spend 3 Days in Scenic, Lakefront Coeur D’Alene

Water is front and center in Idaho’s laid-back panhandle town.

8:00am By Allison Williams

Yes, It’s Possible: How to Spend a Long Weekend in London

Just how far can you stretch a weekend? With the launch of a Seattle-to-London flight from European discount airline Norwegian, bare-bones round-trip flights start at $400.

8:00am By Allison Williams

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

In less than 3 hours, find yourself eating BBQ and drinking fresh-pressed juice underneath that Central California sunshine.

8:00am By Allison Williams

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

Escape to Canada and discover easy-access slopes and outstanding global cuisine.

8:00am By Allison Williams

An L.A. Food Tour: Eat Your Way Through the City’s New Star-Studded Restaurant Scene

From Tartine to Eataly, heavy-hitting restaurateurs are suddenly congregating in La La Land.

8:00am By Allison Williams

Suttle Lodge: Fine Dining Tucked Away in Central Oregon Mountains

By luring the region’s best chefs, remote Suttle Lodge has turned a quiet corner of the Deschutes National Forest into a cozy getaway for the food minded.

8:00am By Allison Williams

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

It’s the gateway to Joshua Tree National Park, and new home to Seattle brewing royalty.

8:00am By Allison Williams

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

Staycation, all I ever wanted.

8:00am By Allison Williams

