Travel 9 Incredible Long Weekend Getaways Ditch Friday. Call in sick Monday. Pack your bags for sunshine, funky hotels, city skiing, or winter surf. By Allison Williams In This Feature: Need Some New Adventure Friends? Meet Them at Loge’s Community-Focused Hotels With locations in Westport and Leavenworth, these lodges (er, Loges) offer scenic hangouts with fellow surfers and skiers. 8:00am By Allison Williams Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene How to search for—and eat—the best of Pacific Northwest mushrooms and truffles. 8:00am By Allison Williams How to Spend 3 Days in Scenic, Lakefront Coeur D’Alene Water is front and center in Idaho’s laid-back panhandle town. 8:00am By Allison Williams Yes, It’s Possible: How to Spend a Long Weekend in London Just how far can you stretch a weekend? With the launch of a Seattle-to-London flight from European discount airline Norwegian, bare-bones round-trip flights start at $400. 8:00am By Allison Williams How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo In less than 3 hours, find yourself eating BBQ and drinking fresh-pressed juice underneath that Central California sunshine. 8:00am By Allison Williams Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food Escape to Canada and discover easy-access slopes and outstanding global cuisine. 8:00am By Allison Williams An L.A. Food Tour: Eat Your Way Through the City’s New Star-Studded Restaurant Scene From Tartine to Eataly, heavy-hitting restaurateurs are suddenly congregating in La La Land. 8:00am By Allison Williams Suttle Lodge: Fine Dining Tucked Away in Central Oregon Mountains By luring the region’s best chefs, remote Suttle Lodge has turned a quiet corner of the Deschutes National Forest into a cozy getaway for the food minded. 8:00am By Allison Williams Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis It’s the gateway to Joshua Tree National Park, and new home to Seattle brewing royalty. 8:00am By Allison Williams Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels Staycation, all I ever wanted. 8:00am By Allison Williams