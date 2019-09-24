Cover Story

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

Escape Seattle for adventures in the hamlets of the Pacific Northwest—crammed with posh hotels, charming shops, and even a few ghosts.

By Allison Williams

In festival season, the hills around Leavenworth are alive with the sound of polka music. Photo courtesy Shane Wilder.

In This Feature:

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

A quiet soaking enclave opens amid the hustle of the Cascades’ biggest party spot.

9:00am By Allison Williams

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

From general vibes to must-sees, small towns in a nutshell.

9:00am By Allison Williams

Oregon Mountain Hideaway Joseph Is Worth an Underwater Look

And glass-bottomed kayaks oblige.

9:00am By Allison Williams

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

Ranked in order of creepiness, for your thrill-seeking needs.

9:00am By Allison Williams

In Coupeville, a Rural Dream Becomes Vacation Reality

On the shores of Penn Cove, farm life and a cinematic village beckon.

9:00am By Allison Williams

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

On the banks of the Columbia River, old meets new.

9:00am By Allison Williams

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

Canadian snow playground Rossland channels old-school ski vibes.

9:00am By Allison Williams

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

The postcard-perfect town offers the ideal ramble through cool old stuff.

9:00am By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe