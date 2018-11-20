History

100 Years of Seattle Music

The century-long story of our city's definitive art form.

By Stefan Milne

Seattle music has long felt subterranean. After jazz budded here in 1918, 100 years ago, it was relegated to speakeasies, often literally underground. Since then we’ve produced major musicians, but most got famous after leaving—Jimi Hendrix, Quincy Jones. And even when things got nuts in the 1990s, the music retained a backwater sheen. All of that underground cred can paradoxically overshadow the fact that in the last century a lot of music has issued from here, maybe prominent, maybe obscure—definitely significant. 

In This Feature:

Crash Course: A Century of Seattle Music

From prohibition jazz to garage rock in a castle to hip-hop's new guard.

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

30 Big Names in Seattle Music

And why they're important to us.

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Spruce Haus Is a Punk Oasis

In an old First Hill house, members of Tacocat, Lisa Prank, So Pitted, and Sleeping Lessons make the idea of a musical community real.

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

4 Rising Seattle Bands to See Now

Dude York is going to be huge (we hope). And have you seen Tres Leches live yet?

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

How Car Seat Headrest Went from Solo Project to Seattle Supergroup

Upon moving here, Will Toldeo's solo moniker absorbed six more people, including the band Naked Giants.

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

5 Books for the Seattle Music Lover

Want to go beyond an article? These books offer deep dives into local history.

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe