100 Years of Seattle Music

Seattle music has long felt subterranean. After jazz budded here in 1918, 100 years ago, it was relegated to speakeasies, often literally underground. Since then we’ve produced major musicians, but most got famous after leaving—Jimi Hendrix, Quincy Jones. And even when things got nuts in the 1990s, the music retained a backwater sheen. All of that underground cred can paradoxically overshadow the fact that in the last century a lot of music has issued from here, maybe prominent, maybe obscure—definitely significant.