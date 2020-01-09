  1. Arts & Culture

The Sporting Life

A Seahawks-Packers Party Primer for the Football Faker

Don’t want to sound like an idiot at your Sunday watch party? No judgment. Read this now.

By Ryan Phelan 1/9/2020 at 10:55am

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been his usually dominant self this year for the Green Bay Packers.

Image: Keith Allison / CC BY

After surviving a playoff bout of bird-on-bird violence against the Philadelphia Eagles in their wild-card weekend matchup, the Seahawks find themselves matched up with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday divisional-round contest.

That means at least one more watch party to flex some Hawks knowledge and snack away the stress in what could be another stomach-turning postseason face-off between these two teams.

By now, even if you’re not a member of the 12s, you probably have some passing knowledge of Russell Wilson, Beast Mode, and the Seahawks' season. But if Brett Favre’s Wrangler commercials were your last memory of the Packers, here are some tips to get you through Sunday.

The Streak

The Packers had a first-round bye, so don’t lie about watching Green Bay’s game last week, because, you know, there wasn’t one. Also, don’t say the Pack are coming into this game cold. Green Bay won its last five games to close out the regular season. In a photo-finish NFC that had a few teams vying for the top spot in the final weeks, the Packers’ late surge earned them a 13-3 record and some valuable rest.

Insurance Salesman of the Year?

It’s been a surprisingly average season for Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer whose inaccuracy has led to some inconsistent showings this year.

It’d be fair to wonder if the master of the “discount double-check” has lost a step. He can’t even stop reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes from stealing the spotlight in those increasingly insufferable State Farm commercials.

But don’t take too much comfort in his declining on-field production and on-screen performances. On his best day, Rodgers can still sling it as well as anyone: Even in a down year his interception rate was the lowest in the league, and he threw for more than 4,000 yards.

Leaping into Lambeau

Nearing the end of its 63rd season, Lambeau Field is a tough place to play. The Seahawks have lost their last eight games in Green Bay. Their last win in the stadium came in 1999, and while a lot has changed in the last 20 years, one thing remains the same: Green Bay is really cold in January.

With an expected temperature below freezing, the Seahawks better have some hand warmers and sideline heaters ready to go.

Defensive Names to Drop

Russell Wilson will need his scrambling ability on Sunday: Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been a monster when it comes to chasing quarterbacks this year, registering over 13 sacks.

Feel free to bring up Smith, but also drop in a reference to former University of Washington cornerback Kevin King, who is currently leading the Packers in interceptions with five. After all, it can't hurt to act like your football knowledge extends to the collegiate ranks. But save your feigned Huskies expertise for sailgating season. Sunday is all about the Hawks.

Filed under
Seahawks, Party, Football, Seattle Seahawks, Sports
Show Comments

