Weekend What to Do January 3–5

Yes, it's 2020 now, but Neumos is throwing it all the way back to the '70s this week. Image: Courtesy Neumos/Daniel Hager

Friday, Jan 3

Wordslut

Amanda Montell’s Wordslut is a “feminist guide to taking back the English language.” In it she explores how language reinforces gender inequality, such as the history behind using words for female genitalia as insults and the general annoyance at women who use the filler word “like.” Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Tidal Artist Haven Grand Opening

A new artistic gallery and community center introduces itself to Shoreline with an evening of group painting, live music, giveaways, a silent auction, and a raffle. Tidal Artist Haven endeavors to encourage and create a sanctuary for marginalized artists. Tidal Artist Haven, Free

Jan 4 & 5

Big Ass Boombox Local Music Showcase

Local bands and singers will stretch across three stages and two days at this free, all-ages, off-season music festival for the seventh year. Over 30 bands—like Bad Saint, Jupe Jupe, Asterhouse, Moon Darling, U.S.E.—encompass nearly every genre: rock, pop, electronic. Crocodile, Free

Saturday, Jan 4

Mamma Mia 70’s Dance Party

A decade has just wrapped up—but why not reminisce on another at Neumos’s third annual 1970s dance party? Yes to ABBA and Cher, spun by Disco Vinnie. Neumos, $5

Sunday, Jan 5

Rylie DeGarmo

Seattle-area artist Rylie DeGarmo, the daughter of Queensrÿche guitarist Chris DeGarmo, debuts tracks from her newest pop record, Perigee. Proceeds from CDs and t-shirts go to mental health advocacy organization NAMI Seattle. Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, Free