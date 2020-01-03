  1. News & City Life

News Wire

Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

Your weekly dispatch of local news.

By Marisa Comeau-Kerege 1/3/2020 at 10:43am

You won't find these around anymore.

Image: Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

Vehicle emissions tests end with the New Year. The Washington Department of Ecology program, which began in 1982, had been part of the registration renewal process. With new vehicles in recent years held to more stringent emissions standards, the tests have become increasingly unnecessary. Officials stressed that this will not hinder Washington’s efforts to combat climate change.

Lime bikes are gone, for now, from Seattle. The company announced that it will work with the city to create a program with scooters and improved bike options in the spring. An audit by the Seattle Department of Transportation found that many of the bikes were in disrepair, unusable, and obstructing pedestrians. Uber-owned Jump bikes will remain in Seattle.

A new bill bound for the state’s legislative session may force colleges to disclose findings of sexual misconduct against employees. Washington Rep. Gerry Pollet proposed the bill to keep faculty and staff with a history of misconduct from using job changes to shield past behavior. The bill would require applicants to note any ongoing investigations or any findings of sexual misconduct against them. It would also allow those previous employers to provide such information.

The smoking and vaping age in Washington State has risen to 21. January 1 marked the initial enforcement of a bill signed by governor Jay Inslee back in April.  The law applies to the purchasing of tobacco and vaping products but does not pertain to the possession of these items. 

A suspect is dead and two officers have been shot after a dispute in Federal Way. The officers were responding to a call early Tuesday morning at an apartment building where there had been a disturbance in the parking lot. Both officers are recovering from their non-life-threatening injuries.

Puyallup’s Riverwalk Trail is closed after three fires were set and a body was found. King County and Puyallup police are working to find out more about the man's death. The trail will remain closed while the investigation is open.

Filed under
Crime, Legislature, News
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Dragons and Highballs

Rondo Japanese Kitchen Opens on Broadway

01/03/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

You Guyyyyyyyssssss

Melissa Miranda's Musang Is (Softly) Here

01/02/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with listicles

6 Bainbridge Island Dining Stops for Your Next Day Trip

01/02/2020 By Seattle Met Staff With Annika Lindburg

SO LONG

2019: The Year in Seattle Restaurant Closures

12/31/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

doing the mimosta

7 Brunches Fit for a New Year's Hangover

12/27/2019 By Nicole Martinson

CIU LATER

Georgetown's Bar Ciudad to Close, Making Way for Italian Eatery

12/27/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Arts & Culture

Holiday Homecoming

Canlis and Geronimo Are Throwing the Last Dance Party of the Decade

12/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 3–5

01/03/2020 By Nicole Martinson

First Thursday and Beyond

4 Art Shows to Check Out in January

01/02/2020 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle's 10 Top Sports Triumphs of the Decade

12/30/2019 By Benjamin Cassidy

Farewell 2010s

Seattle, You've Changed...Here's Why

12/30/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Cyrus Habib and Other Local Politicians React to Drone Strike

01/03/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

News Wire

Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

01/03/2020 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Fine-ally

Rejoice, Nerds! No More Daily Library Fines in Seattle

01/02/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Splash City

This Winter, Polar Plunge Into the Seattle Freeze

12/31/2019 By Nicole Martinson

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe