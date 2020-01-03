Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

You won't find these around anymore. Image: Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

Vehicle emissions tests end with the New Year. The Washington Department of Ecology program, which began in 1982, had been part of the registration renewal process. With new vehicles in recent years held to more stringent emissions standards, the tests have become increasingly unnecessary. Officials stressed that this will not hinder Washington’s efforts to combat climate change.

Lime bikes are gone, for now, from Seattle. The company announced that it will work with the city to create a program with scooters and improved bike options in the spring. An audit by the Seattle Department of Transportation found that many of the bikes were in disrepair, unusable, and obstructing pedestrians. Uber-owned Jump bikes will remain in Seattle.

A new bill bound for the state’s legislative session may force colleges to disclose findings of sexual misconduct against employees. Washington Rep. Gerry Pollet proposed the bill to keep faculty and staff with a history of misconduct from using job changes to shield past behavior. The bill would require applicants to note any ongoing investigations or any findings of sexual misconduct against them. It would also allow those previous employers to provide such information.

The smoking and vaping age in Washington State has risen to 21. January 1 marked the initial enforcement of a bill signed by governor Jay Inslee back in April. The law applies to the purchasing of tobacco and vaping products but does not pertain to the possession of these items.

A suspect is dead and two officers have been shot after a dispute in Federal Way. The officers were responding to a call early Tuesday morning at an apartment building where there had been a disturbance in the parking lot. Both officers are recovering from their non-life-threatening injuries.

Puyallup’s Riverwalk Trail is closed after three fires were set and a body was found. King County and Puyallup police are working to find out more about the man's death. The trail will remain closed while the investigation is open.