  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

News Wire

Cyrus Habib and Other Local Politicians React to Drone Strike

TLDR: They're a bit concerned.

By Benjamin Cassidy 1/3/2020 at 5:16pm

Cyrus Habib, Washington's lieutenant governor and an Iranian American, believes the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani will hinder reform efforts in the Middle Eastern nation.

Image: Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

Before Seattleites could finish their first cup of coffee this morning, #WWIII was trending on Twitter. Hours earlier, a U.S drone strike had killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, further roiling a conflict between the U.S. and Iran that has escalated since the U.S.’s withdrawal from a 2015 deal intended to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

The Middle Eastern nation’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, didn’t mince words in response to the attack, which the U.S. Department of Defense said was motivated by Soleimani’s plans to harm “American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region” as well as his past role in the deaths “of hundreds of American and coalition service members.” Khamenei said that “a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night on their hands.” President Donald Trump said that the U.S. “did not take action to start a war.”

Though all Americans should feel the weight of this conflict’s potential consequences, Seattle may experience it a bit more acutely than many U.S. metropolises. Some in the city, for instance, may have been digesting the news while waiting in line at Cherry Street Coffee House, the Emerald City chain owned by Iranian American Community Alliance founder Ali Ghambari. The IACA has become an Emerald City fixture, spearheading plans for the annual Seattle Iranian Festival. The event is slated for June 27 this year.

"At this time, more than ever, we will continue to focus on building community and work to create a sense of belonging for all Iranians, Americans, and our neighbors in the Seattle area and beyond," the organization wrote in a statement about its reaction to the strike.

The city is also well-acquainted with Cyrus Habib. The state’s lieutenant governor became the first Iranian American to be elected to a state legislature back in 2012, according to the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans. Running as a Democrat from Bellevue, Habib wanted to focus on local issues.

“No part of me got involved in politics because I want to work on Middle Eastern foreign relations,” Habib told The Atlantic’s Kaveh Waddell in a 2016 story about Iranians in the region.

Yet, sometimes an event rises to the level of must-comment-on, so Habib provided the following statement today about the U.S. drone strike and its implications:

As both an elected official and as an Iranian-American, I am greatly concerned that the assassination of General Soleimani represents a new level of recklessness by the Trump Administration.

More than anyone else, Iranian Americans have reason to support reform in Iran. But we know that engagement and multi-lateral cooperation are the keys to ensuring American national security and regional stability. Yet whether it is by instituting the travel ban, by pulling out of the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], or by this most recent provocation, this administration has continually added fuel to this fire. Provoking the regime in this manner will only strengthen the hand of the hardliners in Iran and make reform that much more difficult. Now is the time for Congress to use its power to reign in the President and stop further escalation.”

As for the governor's take, a spokesperson from Jay Inslee’s office passed along that he is “watching these developments with deep concern and alarm.”

“There are several hundred members of the Washington State National Guard currently serving in the Middle East and our thoughts are with them,” Tara Lee, the governor's deputy director of communications, wrote in an email.

Here’s what several other Seattle-relevant pols had to say about U.S.-Iran strife.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat:

"No one wants to see an escalation with Iran. The President needs a strategy that involves working with our allies to find a diplomatic solution for the region. The President also needs to brief Congress on the intelligence that led to this strike, as well as the plan to protect Americans and allies from the repercussions of his actions."

Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat:

Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat: 

Filed under
Cyrus Habib, Adam Smith, Pramila Jayapal, Sen. Patty Murray, Donald Trump, Iran Nuclear Deal, Politics

Eat & Drink

Dragons and Highballs

Rondo Japanese Kitchen Opens on Broadway

01/03/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

You Guyyyyyyyssssss

Melissa Miranda's Musang Is (Softly) Here

01/02/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with listicles

6 Bainbridge Island Dining Stops for Your Next Day Trip

01/02/2020 By Seattle Met Staff With Annika Lindburg

SO LONG

2019: The Year in Seattle Restaurant Closures

12/31/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

doing the mimosta

7 Brunches Fit for a New Year's Hangover

12/27/2019 By Nicole Martinson

CIU LATER

Georgetown's Bar Ciudad to Close, Making Way for Italian Eatery

12/27/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Arts & Culture

Holiday Homecoming

Canlis and Geronimo Are Throwing the Last Dance Party of the Decade

12/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 3–5

01/03/2020 By Nicole Martinson

First Thursday and Beyond

4 Art Shows to Check Out in January

01/02/2020 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle's 10 Top Sports Triumphs of the Decade

12/30/2019 By Benjamin Cassidy

Farewell 2010s

Seattle, You've Changed...Here's Why

12/30/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

12/10/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Top 8 Stories: Boeing 737 Max, Homelessness Authority, and Wild Vehicle Crashes

12/19/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

News Wire

Cyrus Habib and Other Local Politicians React to Drone Strike

01/03/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

News Wire

Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

01/03/2020 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Fine-ally

Rejoice, Nerds! No More Daily Library Fines in Seattle

01/02/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Splash City

This Winter, Polar Plunge Into the Seattle Freeze

12/31/2019 By Nicole Martinson

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe