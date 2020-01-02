6 Bainbridge Island Dining Stops for Your Next Day Trip

Exterior of Hitchcock Deli. Image: Courtesy Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Bainbridge Islanders have gone wild over this mom-and-pop cart along Winslow Way, where baker Tristen Childers knows precisely how much butter it takes to properly laminate dough for her almond croissants and cinnamon buns. Much will tempt you—including perfect bagels and individual-sized bread pudding—but Coquette’s gateway drug remains the unadorned croissant: flaky, butter rich, sublime.

A vital third place for Bainbridge dwellers and a classic marina-side wow for tourists (it’s walkable from the ferry), Harbour Pub fires on all cylinders, with great burgers, chowders, fish and chip platters, and a long list of good brews. No minors, alas.

Hop off the ferry for a dinner of oysters, salmon tartare, and superlative roast chicken at Brendan McGill’s original restaurant. A recent upgrade befits the food—nice bathrooms, custom ceramics, user-friendly menu categories—and thanks to a new extruder, pasta dishes like twisty gemelli in a sauce of stinging nettles and cream are more consistent than ever. These days, McGill serves pork only from his own Shady Acres farm; the charcuterie plate might come layered with lonza, coppa, or a dollop of rillettes made from his Mangalitsa hogs.

There’s something wonderfully dislocating about one of the state’s famed locavore restaurants sharing its name with a deli next-door. And it sticks to the same careful sourcing and in-house elan, from condiments to fermentations, that make its namesake (above) a destination. Feeling classic? They’ve got a turkey club. Even if you snag an adventurous sandwich—like the house-preserved Westport albacore with salsa verde and bibb lettuce—the side of Tim’s Chips and a salted chocolate chip cookie keep things grounded.

Jerry Perez and Ana Orselli, a husband-and-wife team from Argentina, keep their frozen desserts under wraps. Sealed stainless-steel containers keep Mora’s ice creams and sorbets at optimum temperature until they top your cone. “Our challenge is to make the ice cream like your grandmother would have made it,” says Ana. Our grandmothers never made anything like their goat-cheese-and-fig sorbet, but we’re glad Orselli’s did.

Hitchcock's weekly pizza popup has morphed into its own restaurant on Bainbridge’s Winslow Way. Flour, cheese, tomatoes, and technique hew to Naples tradition, but toppings take some cues from Hitchcock Deli’s hearty sandwiches—bursting with whatever’s in season, and often finished with paper-thin ribbons of cured, fatty flesh from owner McGill's Mangalitsa hogs.