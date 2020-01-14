  1. News & City Life

Green is the New Black

This Year, Seattle Is Relearning How to Recycle...We Hope

We see ourselves as a green city in more ways than one. But when it comes to recycling, we've got some work to do.

By Nicole Pasia 1/14/2020 at 9:37am

This photo from 1971 proves that recycling can be a damn good time.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Municipal Archives/171453

Seattle has been the poster child of recycling for years: We banned single-use plastic bags in 2012, and we've long boasted a recycling rate well above the national average.

But recently it seems like we’ve taken our recycling aspirations to the extremes (or the extremely lazy), tossing anything from La Croix cans to Amazon envelopes in a blue bin and hoping for the best. This “wishful recycling,” as Seattle Public Utilities calls it, does more harm than good–it’s part of the reason why China, which has long purchased our plastic recyclables, is tired of dealing with our trash.

So how can we redeem ourselves? Here are a few ways to keep the Evergreen State—well, you know.

Say Goodbye to Plastic Bags (Again)

Sorry if you felt like you just got this recycling thing figured out: King County Solid Waste Division is now advising residents to keep so-called “soft-plastics,” like plastic bags and wrappings, out of curbside recycling bins. Instead, clean plastic bags and wrap should either be thrown in the trash or dropped off at specified locations, like local grocery stores.

Stop Asking Siri How to Recycle Everything

Plastic film, batteries, light bulbs, thread (?!)—sorting uncommon recyclables is a nightmare. Enter Seattle recycling startup Ridwell, the product of a father-son duo committed to recycling responsibly (in a world where consumers have precious few options other than tossing and hoping). With a subscription, Ridwell drivers collect your obscure recyclable items and deliver them to specialized recycling facilities and nonprofits. 

Invest in That Starbucks Mug You Swore You’d Never Buy

Bringing your own coffee cup to Starbucks will save you 10 cents and make you feel way less guilty about that PSL habit. While Starbucks has yet to join some San Francisco cafes in enforcing a strictly BYO-mug policy, the company has been experimenting with redesigned, recyclable and compostable cups.

Pick Up the Pace (And the Trash) with Plogging

The Swedish fitness trend that combines jogging with picking up trash might be the best portmanteau since glamping, and you can participate without facing constant judgment from your one-with-nature peers. With over 100,000 #plogging Instagram posts, you won’t be the only one trying out this stress-free way to clean up your favorite trails.

Filed under
Starbucks, Seattle Public Utilities, Recycle
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Recommendations

Celebrate Seattle’s Black-Owned Restaurants

12/23/2019 Edited by Nicole Pasia

Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon

Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

FOOL PROOF

7 Seattle Watering Holes Made for Dry January

10:00am By Zoe Sayler

SMOKE OUT

Central Smoke Says a Quick Farewell to the Central District

01/13/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Coffee Shakeups

Caffe Vita Has a New Owner

01/10/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

FAN CLUB

Second Two Doors Down Location to Replace Meg's in Pioneer Square

01/09/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Arts & Culture

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Feature

God Save the Punks: Mars Hill, Tooth and Nail, and Seattle’s Christian Alternative

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Moving On

The 4 Biggest Questions Facing the Seahawks This Offseason

8:12am By Ryan Phelan

Analog Out

At the Video Store Is an Ode to the Fading Rental Business

01/14/2020 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 13–16

01/13/2020 By Nicole Pasia

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 10–12

01/10/2020 By Ryan Phelan

News & City Life

SNOW THANK YOU

5 Seattleites You Meet During a Snowstorm

01/09/2020 By Zoe Sayler

SEATTLE JEEZ

Some Totally Serious Ideas to Get You Through Seattle Squeeze 2.0

01/08/2020 By Zoe Sayler

News Wire

Seattle's Progressive City Council vs. Amazon

01/14/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Green is the New Black

This Year, Seattle Is Relearning How to Recycle...We Hope

01/14/2020 By Nicole Pasia

News Wire

Cyrus Habib and Other Local Politicians React to Drone Strike

01/03/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

News Wire

Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

01/03/2020 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Style & Shopping

COME AS YOU ARE

7 Seattle Fashion Moments We’ll Remember from the 2010s

01/07/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe