  1. News & City Life
  2. City Hall

News Wire

Seattle's Progressive City Council vs. Amazon

Kshama Sawant's showdown with Amazon is poised to come to a head in 2020.

By Benjamin Cassidy 1/14/2020 at 10:46am

Kshama Sawant's 2020 swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of a big year for the progressive council member.

Image: Seattle City Council/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Following a Monday on which the Academy announced its Oscar nominations (and Twitter had its requisite meltdown), many a slighted script writer should be casting their bloodshot eyes on Seattle, where a classic three-act battle between the progressive Seattle City Council and Amazon has been neatly unfolding for the better part of two years.

On June 12, 2018, the council repealed the controversial head tax on corporations grossing $20 million or more per year in the city. The annual $275-per-employee tax had been passed unanimously less than a month earlier, aiming to raise $47 million for affordable housing, predominantly, as well as other services. But blowback from businesses and those fearing job losses led the council to reverse course, nixing the legislation amid concerns that voters would guillotine the head tax on the November ballot.

“This is not a winnable battle at this time.... The opposition has unlimited resources,” council member Lisa Herbold said on the day of the repeal.

Amazon had been squarely in Socialist Kshama Sawant's and other head-tax supporters' crosshairs. So, when the 2019 city elections arrived, it wasn't surprising to see the tech giant throw $1.45 million behind pro-business candidates, including Sawant's opponent, Egan Orion, through a Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce-backed political-action committee. Yet, only two of the seven races went to politicians funded by said PAC. Among other progressives, Sawant prevailed.

Which leads us to Monday night, when Sawant devotees and media members packed Washington Hall for an inauguration event plainly titled, "Tax Amazon 2020 Kickoff." Sawant told reporters that she's seeking $200 million to $500 million in tax revenue from large corporations to help combat the city's housing crisis. She'll push the rest of the council to consider her proposal this year, but if they're hesitant, she'll try to advance a ballot initiative, putting the tax in voters' hands. An "action conference" on January 25 at Washington Hall will further outline what that legislation could look like.

Though questions about the tax's specifics are sure to be raised, speaker after speaker on Monday seemed certain of Sawant's ultimate triumph. In celebrating her November victory, activists and political leaders cited not her actual opponent but her shadow foe, Amazon. They criticized founder Jeff Bezos, sometimes referring to him directly, other times giving him the He Who Must Not Be Named treatment, calling him "The Richest Person in the World." (Amazon reserved comment on Sawant's yet-to-be-finalized plan.)

Hours earlier, the council had struck the year's first potential blow against Amazon, passing legislation that may make it more difficult for "foreign-influenced corporations" to financially impact city elections. (Critically, PAC contribution limits won't be voted on until a later date.) Mayor Jenny Durkan expects "legal challenges" to the bill, promising more drama as the grudge match between progressive council members and Amazon plays out in the coming months.

It won't be a strictly local contest. One of the speakers at Sawant's event was Susan Fitzgerald, a Socialist from Ireland. Fitzgerald stressed that the world was watching as Sawant was reelected and that it would be continuing to monitor her fight against Amazon.

Maybe Hollywood should pay attention, too.

Filed under
Amazon, Kshama Sawant, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Recommendations

Celebrate Seattle’s Black-Owned Restaurants

12/23/2019 Edited by Nicole Pasia

Don't Call It a Greasy Spoon

Our Favorite Seattle Diners, from Formica to Fancy

12/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

FOOL PROOF

7 Seattle Watering Holes Made for Dry January

10:00am By Zoe Sayler

SMOKE OUT

Central Smoke Says a Quick Farewell to the Central District

01/13/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Coffee Shakeups

Caffe Vita Has a New Owner

01/10/2020 By Allecia Vermillion

FAN CLUB

Second Two Doors Down Location to Replace Meg's in Pioneer Square

01/09/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Arts & Culture

Expecting Mom

The Museum of Museums Playfully Ponders Its Own Existence

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Feature

God Save the Punks: Mars Hill, Tooth and Nail, and Seattle’s Christian Alternative

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Moving On

The 4 Biggest Questions Facing the Seahawks This Offseason

8:12am By Ryan Phelan

Analog Out

At the Video Store Is an Ode to the Fading Rental Business

01/14/2020 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 13–16

01/13/2020 By Nicole Pasia

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 10–12

01/10/2020 By Ryan Phelan

News & City Life

SNOW THANK YOU

5 Seattleites You Meet During a Snowstorm

01/09/2020 By Zoe Sayler

SEATTLE JEEZ

Some Totally Serious Ideas to Get You Through Seattle Squeeze 2.0

01/08/2020 By Zoe Sayler

News Wire

Seattle's Progressive City Council vs. Amazon

01/14/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

Green is the New Black

This Year, Seattle Is Relearning How to Recycle...We Hope

01/14/2020 By Nicole Pasia

News Wire

Cyrus Habib and Other Local Politicians React to Drone Strike

01/03/2020 By Benjamin Cassidy

News Wire

Top 6 Stories: Vehicle Emissions Tests End, Lime Bikes Bounce, Smoking Age Increases

01/03/2020 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Style & Shopping

COME AS YOU ARE

7 Seattle Fashion Moments We’ll Remember from the 2010s

01/07/2020 By Zoe Sayler

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

Hue News

Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year Is...Calmer Than 2019

12/26/2019 By Nicole Pasia

TOTES DISMAYED

We'll Miss First and Pike News. But At Least We Have a Tote.

12/19/2019 By Zoe Sayler

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Best Bars

Side Bar

Underbelly Is Subterranean Fun

12/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up Inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Travel & Outdoors

Exit Strategies

It's Easier Than Ever to Get the Heck Out of Seattle

12/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls Are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Explainer

Washington's Battle Against E-Cigarettes

12/23/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Flowing Solo

A New Seattle Yoga Studio for Solitude

12/23/2019 By Kelly Skahan and Rosin Saez

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Laurelhurst Tudor, Transformed

12/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe