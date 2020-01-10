  1. Arts & Culture

Weekend What to Do January 10–12

National Geographic goes behind-the-scenes, Patton Oswalt brings his verbally deft stand-up to the Paramount, and Cloudburst turns four.

By Ryan Phelan 1/10/2020 at 10:50am

Patton Oswalt, of big and small screen fame, performs stand-up at the Paramount this weekend.

Image: Sam Jones

Fri, Jan 10
Cloudburst Brewing Four Year Anniversary
It is surprsing, when you consider that it’s on tap all over the city and rightfully beloved, that Cloudburst Brewing is only now turning four. Yet here it is to celebrate, with pilsners, IPAs (duh), and stouts on tap, as well as some celebratory barrel-aged beers. As with any self-respecting birthday, expect cake. Cloudburst Brewing, A la carte

Fri, Jan 10
Seattle Sizzle
Aussie Pies and Sausages is bringing a full batch of Australian meat pies and grilled sausages to Ballard’s Kangaroo and Kiwi pub. The cookout doubles as a fundraiser to combat the ongoing bushfires across Australia. Kangaroo and Kiwi, A la carte

Fri, Jan 10
Ink: Zine and Arts Fest
Zine creators and visual artists, including cartoonist Kassandra Davis, illustrator Sarah Elsa Pinon, and graphic novelist David Lasky are on display at the Greenwood Art Collective. The festival is collecting donations for Real Rent Duwamish, a nonprofit that organizes rent payments to the Duwamish Tribe, with music acts from Morgan Hunter, Man Made Moon, and Tenderhorn starting at 9 pm. Greenwood Collective, Free

Sat, Jan 11
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
From The King of Queens to Ratatouille, Patton Oswalt has been appearing across the small screen, the big screen, and stand-up stages since the mid-1990s, managing to tell outlandish stories with the appropriate amount of warmth, verbal finesse, and snark. Whether he’s encountering the drunkest audience he’s ever seen at our state’s very own Tulalip Resort (“and I was in a frat in college and I’ve been to a Russian wedding”) or debunking petulant magicians, Oswalt’s longevity is a testament to his hilarity. Paramount, $36–$100

Sat, Jan 11
Bowie’s Birthday Bash
Stefan Mitchell, lead vocalist of BowieVision, is bringing his seven-piece David Bowie tribute band to the Tractor Tavern in celebration of Bowie’s birthday. Yes to hits like “Ziggy Stardust,” “Life on Mars?,” and “Under Pressure,” with additional songs by special guest, SOS, a tribute to The Police. Tractor Tavern, $18

Sun, Jan 12
Pursuit of the Black Panther
The National Geographic Live speaker series offers a deep dive into the stories of Nat Geo projects, and this weekend the Seattle Symphony is presenting (but not performing) a behind-the-scenes look at Shannon Wild’s documentary about a lone black panther in the forest of southern India. Benaroya, $28–$50

Weekend What to Do January 10–12

