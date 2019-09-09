What to Do After Work September 9–12

Slowthai takes over the Crocodile Monday night. Image: Courtesy Crowns & Owls

Mon, Sept 9

Slowthai

Brought up on the council estates of Northampton, two hours outside London, Slowthai is not a fan of his homeland. Born as Tyron Frampton, the rapper’s debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, comments on his upbringing as the oldest of three kids to a single immigrant mother in a city that continues to be neglected by the rest of the nation. In the title track, Slowthai paves the way for a new generation of grime artists, skirting the line between electronic punk and hard-core rap, all while calling out royalty and criticizing the rise of nationalism across the country. The Crocodile, $17

Tue, Sept 10

Super Six Celebration

Former auto body shop turned Asian fusion restaurant Super Six celebrates four years in Columbia City this year. In honor of the anniversary, head pastry chef Kim Mahar will serve up a special guava chiffon cake with toasted coconut ice cream—inspired by Hawaii’s most famous birthday cake—and happy hour hibiscus margaritas all day long. It’s bound to be an aloha-filled evening. Super Six, Free

Tue, Sept 10

Vox: The Weeds Podcast Live

As part of Town Hall’s monthlong Homecoming Festival, Vox cofounder Matthew Yglesias records his podcast, The Weeds, onstage. Joined by regular contributors Jane Coaston and David Robert, Yglesias examines the intersection between policy and politics in modern society, covering topics that range from immigration and affordable housing to tax credits and the environment. Town Hall, $10

Wed, Sept 11

Truffle Time at the Tin Table

A welcome glass of champagne, hand-shaved truffles at the table, and eight different courses—is this what royalty feels like? Some standout dishes from the Tin Table’s Hump Day truffle dinner include basil ravioli stuffed with burrata, classic boudin blanc, and pan-roasted halibut. Paolo Demarie, of Demarie Winery, keeps the wine and truffles flowing throughout the night, bringing a little taste of Italy—and Italian truffle-hunting dogs—to the Pacific Northwest. The Tin Table, $125

Thu, Sept 12

The Trophy Room

Colleen Louise Barry wants to make you feel like a winner and a loser at the same time. In her site-specific installation, The Trophy Room, the Seattle artist combines papier-mache sculpture, poetry, and painting to create a candy-colored, ethereal space. Visitors can even take one of the 80 hand-crafted trophies home, each of which comes with a different line from a poem. The Factory, Free

Thu, Sept 12 (thru Oct 6)

Everything Is Illuminated

Based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Jonathan Safran Foer, Everything Is Illuminated follows a young Jewish American man named Jonathan as he travels to Ukraine to better understand his ancestry. With the help of an imperfect translator and the translator’s grandfather, Jonathan uncovers the story of the woman who saved his own grandfather’s life in World War II. Book-It Repertory Theatre, $26