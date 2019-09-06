Weekend What to Do September 6–8

Rosé all day—while it lasts—at Bottlehouse. Image: Andrea Coan / Bottlehouse

Fri, Sept 6

The Rise of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America

In his new book, Kochland, business journalist Christopher Leonard, in 704 pages, plunges into the story behind a silent giant, the Koch brothers’ Koch Industries, a company that put the pair’s combined wealth at $120 billion (at least until David Koch died in August). In their hands that fortune, of course, has held vast conservative sway. Seattle Review of Books co-founder Paul Constant joins Leonard. Town Hall, $5

Sept 6 & 7

Cider Summit Seattle

Cider Summit Seattle, hosted by gluten-free haven Capitol Cider, returns for its tenth year of tastings—this time to the shores of Lake Union. What to expect: over 150 ciders, meads, and cider-based cocktails; double the drink tickets from years past; live music from the likes of Drummerboy, Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus, and Saint Claire; even a dog lounge (besides pups, though, the event is strictly 21-plus). Popular cideries in attendance include Seattle Cider Co., Locust Cider, and Finnriver Farm and Cidery. VIP tickets get you early entrance and 20 tastings, while general admission tickets allow 16 drinks. Or take one for the team and buy a designated driver ticket, which includes entrance to the event but no alcohol—we appreciate your sacrifice. Lake Union Park at MOHAI, $35

Sat, Sept 7

Derek Erdman’s One Night Only Three-Hour Painting Sale

Derek Erdman used to live in Seattle. Boy, did he: writing for The Stranger, working at Sub Pop. Then he moved back to Chicago. Now he’s doing a sort of flash art exhibition at Vermillion, between 6pm and 9pm. His paintings and prints are witty and pop-arty and not too expensive. Sarah Galvin, who’s probably the funniest poet in Seattle, will make balloon animals. Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, Free

Sat, Sept 7

Look Up Fest: Mars

Now in its third year, Look Up Records’ music festival returns. The lineup is packed with decidedly astral sounds. Scott Yoder, formerly lead singer for Seattle band the Pharmacy, headlines and his influences—David Bowie, Mick Jagger—still suffuse his nocturnal blend of glam, psychedelia, and folk on albums like last year’s A Fool Aloof. Baja Boy and Medejin both make the sort of indie you’ll compulsively sway to, an audience of charmed cobras. Artists like Blazinspace and Space Pyramid will add mesmerizing visuals. Substation, $19

Sun, Sept 8

Death Cab for Cutie with Car Seat Headrest

It’s hard to not glean, from this pairing, something about automobile-titled indie lineage and brooding young males then-vs-now. Today, Death Cab for Cutie is well past its early aughts prime. But Car Seat Headrest has, for the last few years, been making some of the city’s best indie rock—smart, heartfelt, ambitious. This year's live record, Commit Yourself Completely, offers further evidence of that. If a torch gets passed here, it’s deserved. Marymoor Park, $45–$90

Sun, Sept 8

Rosé Wrap Up Garden Party

As summer comes to a close, sadly, so does rosé season. Luckily, though, Bottlehouse will host a “going away” party of sorts for the pink vino. Tickets include eight tastings in the garden of this cozy Madrona hangout and, hopefully, some sun too. Pair your wine with a cheesemonger board or maybe some mac and cheese (hey, whatever floats your boat), and toast to the end of sunny days in Seattle. See you soon, gray clouds and rain. Bottlehouse, $26