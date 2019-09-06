Shifts & Shakeups
This Week in Restaurant News: Iron Chef Ramen and Golden, Fried Chicken
Five dining developments on our radar this week.
Better-Than-Popeyes Fried Chicken
Brian O'Connor has been expanding his Korean-styled fried chicken chain Bok a Bok throughout Seattle for a while, and his latest joint has just landed in the University District. Eater Seattle reports that Bok a Bok opened on September 5 in the former Pizza Ragazzi space on the northern end of The Ave. It joins other finger-licking chicken spots, like Chi Mac, in an effort to feed the munchie masses adjacent to a huge college campus.
This Week in Food & Drink
Calling all Shake Shack fans: Burgers that beget insane lines, crinkle-cut fries, and fried chicken sandos arrive in Kirkland this weekend.
Coin-operated arcade games. Mini golf. Bocce ball. It's a whole new world of bar games.
Hey! Washington Cider Week is here, which means plenty of events going on around town and beyond.