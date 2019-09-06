  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Iron Chef Ramen and Golden, Fried Chicken

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Rosin Saez 9/6/2019 at 9:00am

Bok a Bok has flown into the U District.

Image: Andrew Imanaka

Better-Than-Popeyes Fried Chicken

Brian O'Connor has been expanding his Korean-styled fried chicken chain Bok a Bok throughout Seattle for a while, and his latest joint has just landed in the University District. Eater Seattle reports that Bok a Bok opened on September 5 in the former Pizza Ragazzi space on the northern end of The Ave. It joins other finger-licking chicken spots, like Chi Mac, in an effort to feed the munchie masses adjacent to a huge college campus.

Pumped for Iron Chef

The Publix building just received a megawatt dose of star chef power. Masaharu Morimoto, the OG Iron Chef, opened his restaurant in Chinatown–International District on September 5. Momosan will be part ramen, part izakaya, with a lineup of yakitori skewers, all in a steel-toned room with beer, booze, and sake aplenty. (Morimoto will also do a demo and cookbook signing at neighboring Uwajimaya Saturday, September 7 at 2pm.) —Allecia Vermillion

Maria Hines Has a Wine Club

The Tilth Wine Club launched at the outset of September. Tilth sommelier Andre Godsil has the oh-so-tragic job of creating the restaurant's wine list and cutting those still-worthy wines he thinks nonetheless deserve some notice. Thus, a club for food-friendly, offbeat wines was born. No sign-up fee, opt in or out on two ($45) or four bottles ($100) per month; it's a very chill affair. This month's inaugural lineup includes a veltliner, cab franc, and two pinot noirs. Dial up Tilth for the wino intel.

Stowellian Seafood and Seltzer

The drink of the summer is undoubtedly hard seltzer, LaCroix’s boozier cousin. So it comes as no surprise that Ethan Stowell Restaurants is hopping on the effervescent bandwagon. The latest entry in Stowell’s rapidly expanding portfolio (and the saga of the former site of Schooner Exact’s brewpub in SoDo) is San Juan Seltzer, whose canned drink has been quenching thirsts since 2018. At 1,000 square feet, the region’s first-ever hard seltzer taproom will have ample seating, a play area, and a patio with a firepit. Inside the taproom there shall be wine from neighboring tasting rooms, cocktails, which will be made with San Juan Seltzer, and nonalcoholic options. An all-day menu offers items like San Juan clam chowder, steamed clams, cobb salad, and a SoDo burger. Look for all this to open later in the month. —Annika Lindburg

Off the Redhook

And now for a somewhat wonky note about the capital "C" corporate beer biz. Washington Beer Blog's Kendall Jones reports that Anheuser-Busch, aka AB-InBev, doesn't own Redhook Brewery anymore...again. Jones explains, in a much clearer way than a short blurb here allows, that Redhook partly joined forces with Anheuser-Busch decades ago, turning over a portion of ownership in the process. For 11 years, Redhook has been part of the publicly traded, Portland-based company Craft Brew Alliance (CBA), the stock of which AB-InBev owned about 32 percent. Until recently, that is. Long story, (sort of) short: AB-InBev opted out of buying up CBA and therefore must, says a report by The Oregonian, pay $20 million. What that ultimately means for the beer tied up in all of this, though, remains to be seen.

This Week in Food & Drink

Calling all Shake Shack fans: Burgers that beget insane lines, crinkle-cut fries, and fried chicken sandos arrive in Kirkland this weekend.

Coin-operated arcade games. Mini golf. Bocce ball. It's a whole new world of bar games.

Hey! Washington Cider Week is here, which means plenty of events going on around town and beyond.

