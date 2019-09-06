This Week in Restaurant News: Iron Chef Ramen and Golden, Fried Chicken

Stowellian Seafood and Seltzer

The drink of the summer is undoubtedly hard seltzer, LaCroix’s boozier cousin. So it comes as no surprise that Ethan Stowell Restaurants is hopping on the effervescent bandwagon. The latest entry in Stowell’s rapidly expanding portfolio (and the saga of the former site of Schooner Exact’s brewpub in SoDo) is San Juan Seltzer, whose canned drink has been quenching thirsts since 2018. At 1,000 square feet, the region’s first-ever hard seltzer taproom will have ample seating, a play area, and a patio with a firepit. Inside the taproom there shall be wine from neighboring tasting rooms, cocktails, which will be made with San Juan Seltzer, and nonalcoholic options. An all-day menu offers items like San Juan clam chowder, steamed clams, cobb salad, and a SoDo burger. Look for all this to open later in the month. —Annika Lindburg

Off the Redhook

And now for a somewhat wonky note about the capital "C" corporate beer biz. Washington Beer Blog's Kendall Jones reports that Anheuser-Busch, aka AB-InBev, doesn't own Redhook Brewery anymore...again. Jones explains, in a much clearer way than a short blurb here allows, that Redhook partly joined forces with Anheuser-Busch decades ago, turning over a portion of ownership in the process. For 11 years, Redhook has been part of the publicly traded, Portland-based company Craft Brew Alliance (CBA), the stock of which AB-InBev owned about 32 percent. Until recently, that is. Long story, (sort of) short: AB-InBev opted out of buying up CBA and therefore must, says a report by The Oregonian, pay $20 million. What that ultimately means for the beer tied up in all of this, though, remains to be seen.