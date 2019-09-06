  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Opening Dispatch

Thick, Roman-Style Pizza and Cocktails Arrive Downtown Today

Brendan McGill's newest project downtown, Bar Taglio, opens for lunch and dinner, with post-work Italocentric libations, too.

By Rosin Saez 9/6/2019 at 9:19am

Brendan McGill's latest adds a little more post-work ambiance than his other cafes in the same building.

Image: Suzi Pratt

In Rome, amid historic fountains and selfie-stick-wielding tourists, a quick bite can often mean grabbing a square of thick pizza al taglio, or by the cut, which is certainly the essence that Brendan McGill's Bar Taglio partly aims to capture when it opens today (11–9pm) in the Exchange Building at First and Marion. It joins McGill's other in-building establishments, Cafe Hitchcock and Cafe Hitchcock Express.

McGill describes his Roman-style pizza as "super light and airy in the inside," while a hot AF deck oven and black steel pan ensure it also "has a shattering egg shell–like, super thin, and super crispy, crunchy bottom." Its thick, gluten-supported structure (thanks to a long, bubbly fermentation process) means it can carry hefty toppings: ribbons of prosciutto and arugula from McGilll's Bainbridge Island farm, potato slices with rosemary, carbonara with guanciale pork, onion, black pepper, and egg yolk, among other flavor combos. Not in a pizza mood? There's plenty else to savor from oven-roasted eggplants and hearty salads to lamb chops and housemade gelato.

The by-the-cut pizza is casual and speedy enough for lunch, but this is a bar, too, and so the space asks you to linger—at the marble-top bar, at a cushy banquette, at a bistro table, any one of the 60-ish seats, really. "You might get a martini with lunch," says McGill, but they come in smaller, two-ounce coupe glasses. "You don’t want to be plastered."

Alexandra Stang, who's now Team Hitchcock after a long stint at Bastille, is Bar Taglio's GM. But Stang's sommelier cred is all over the wine and cocktail menu, which boasts myriad Italian wines and a deep shelf of gin, vermouth, and Italian liqueurs. 

And should you require an afternoon jolt in the form of espresso with a side of digestif, say, amaro or grappa, Bar Taglio's got you. 

While the bar is for those of drinking age, the restaurant is fully family friendly. One recent evening McGill saw a family of four on the hunt for dinner. On a stretch of downtown dominated by lunch and a couple of higher-end dining establishments, Bar Taglio is a bit of a sweet spot.

"The magic of a pizzeria is that everybody loves pizza."

Filed under
Brendan Mcgill, Downtown Restaurants, Cafe Hitchcock, Bar Openings, Opening Dispatch, Pizza
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Thick, Roman-Style Pizza and Cocktails Arrive Downtown Today

9:19am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Iron Chef Ramen and Golden, Fried Chicken

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 6–8

8:00am By Stefan Milne and Courtney Cummings

How Do You Like Them Apples?

How to Sip Your Way Through Washington Cider Week

09/05/2019 By Rosin Saez

Burger Beat

Oh, Snap—Kirkland's Shake Shack Opens This Weekend

09/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 6–8

8:00am By Stefan Milne and Courtney Cummings

Blessed Be the Fruit

Elliott Bay Book Co. Is Throwing a Midnight Party for The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel

09/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

First Thursday

5 Art Shows to See in Seattle This September

09/04/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 3–5

09/03/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

08/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Who to See at Bumbershoot 2019

08/28/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Singles Night

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe