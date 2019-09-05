How to Sip Your Way Through Washington Cider Week

Sip cider out of small glass goblets! Image: Courtesy Cider Summit

Washington Cider Week returns September 5–15. That's 11 days (okay, yes, longer than a week) of fizzy, apple-centric fun times. There's so much to do all over the state—over 70 events, actually—so the ambitious imbibers may want to map their own agenda. But if you'd like some cider guidance, we have a few main happenings to consider.

Big-Time Events

Sept 6 & 7

Cider Summit Seattle

If you're looking for a high ratio of ciders, this is your stop. The region's largest hard cider festival returns for its 10th year of tasting flights of over 150 ciders and meads from Washington and Oregon's top producers, plus cider cocktails. Lake Union Park at MOHAI, $35 ($46 at the gate)

Thu, Sept 12

Cider Cocktail Showdown

Four cideries will go head to head (to head to head) for a cocktail contest in the vein of a Food Network show. Taste and vote for your champion. And since this is hosted by TeKu Tavern, it's a good place to tip back a beer to stave off any encroaching cider fatigue. TeKu Tavern, Free

Fri, Sept 13

Cider Dinner Cruise

Come sail away with Seattle Cider Company and Waterways Cruises for a three-course dinner paired with ciders, all the while taking in Lakes Union and Washington on this two-and-a-half hour voyage. Waterways' HomePort, $82

See Yourself to City Cider Spots

Thu, Sept 5

Washington Proud Tap Takeover

Let's be real: It's always cider week at Capitol Cider. But this time the Capitol Hill bar doubles down on all things local, namely heritage-based Washington ciders from the likes of Alpenfire, Snowdrift, and Nashi Orchards. Capitol Cider, Free

Mon, Sept 9

Sippin' Cider with Kitties

It's exactly what the event title suggests. There will be Tieton cider on tap and in cans, meanwhile: cats! Neko Cafe, Free

Get Out of Town

Sept 5–15

Tour and Tasting at Finnriver Farm and Cidery

From noon until 5, take a tour of the Chimacum cidery then post up inside the taproom where you try various cidre and fruit wines. Finnriver Farm, Chimacum, $7–$10

Sat, Sept 14

Herbsstock

It's a block party where the cider will flow and live music will boom—the cidery's own namesake Tim "Herb" Alexander, he the drummer for funk metal band Primus, will perform. Quench your primal thirst in the 21-plus cider garden and grab a bite from some of Bellingham's finest food trucks. Herb's Cider, Bellingham, Free

Thru Oct, by appointment

Guided Walking Orchard Tour

Grandpa's Home Place and Root Iron Orchards contain 109 years of history, which means the family that owns the pioneer orchard has plenty of knowledge to drop like a Malus domestica from the branch. Omak, $8–$10