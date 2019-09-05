  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

How Do You Like Them Apples?

How to Sip Your Way Through Washington Cider Week

Big, juicy festivals. Tap takeovers in town. Cidery tours with orchard backdrops.

By Rosin Saez 9/5/2019 at 8:30am

Sip cider out of small glass goblets!

Image: Courtesy Cider Summit

Washington Cider Week returns September 5–15. That's 11 days (okay, yes, longer than a week) of fizzy, apple-centric fun times. There's so much to do all over the state—over 70 events, actually—so the ambitious imbibers may want to map their own agenda. But if you'd like some cider guidance, we have a few main happenings to consider.

Big-Time Events

Sept 6 & 7
Cider Summit Seattle
If you're looking for a high ratio of ciders, this is your stop. The region's largest hard cider festival returns for its 10th year of tasting flights of over 150 ciders and meads from Washington and Oregon's top producers, plus cider cocktails. Lake Union Park at MOHAI, $35 ($46 at the gate)

Thu, Sept 12
Cider Cocktail Showdown
Four cideries will go head to head (to head to head) for a cocktail contest in the vein of a Food Network show. Taste and vote for your champion. And since this is hosted by TeKu Tavern, it's a good place to tip back a beer to stave off any encroaching cider fatigue. TeKu Tavern, Free

Fri, Sept 13
Cider Dinner Cruise
Come sail away with Seattle Cider Company and Waterways Cruises for a three-course dinner paired with ciders, all the while taking in Lakes Union and Washington on this two-and-a-half hour voyage. Waterways' HomePort, $82

See Yourself to City Cider Spots

Thu, Sept 5
Washington Proud Tap Takeover
Let's be real: It's always cider week at Capitol Cider. But this time the Capitol Hill bar doubles down on all things local, namely heritage-based Washington ciders from the likes of Alpenfire, Snowdrift, and Nashi Orchards. Capitol Cider, Free  

Mon, Sept 9
Sippin' Cider with Kitties
It's exactly what the event title suggests. There will be Tieton cider on tap and in cans, meanwhile: cats! Neko Cafe, Free 

Get Out of Town

Sept 5–15
Tour and Tasting at Finnriver Farm and Cidery
From noon until 5, take a tour of the Chimacum cidery then post up inside the taproom where you try various cidre and fruit wines. Finnriver Farm, Chimacum, $7–$10 

Sat, Sept 14
Herbsstock
It's a block party where the cider will flow and live music will boom—the cidery's own namesake Tim "Herb" Alexander, he the drummer for funk metal band Primus, will perform. Quench your primal thirst in the 21-plus cider garden and grab a bite from some of Bellingham's finest food trucks. Herb's Cider, Bellingham, Free

Thru Oct, by appointment
Guided Walking Orchard Tour
Grandpa's Home Place and Root Iron Orchards contain 109 years of history, which means the family that owns the pioneer orchard has plenty of knowledge to drop like a Malus domestica from the branch. Omak, $8–$10

Filed under
Finnriver Farm, Capitol Cider, Washington Cider Week
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

How Do You Like Them Apples?

How to Sip Your Way Through Washington Cider Week

8:30am By Rosin Saez

Burger Beat

Oh, Snap—Kirkland's Shake Shack Opens This Weekend

09/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 3–5

09/03/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Puppet Shows and OMFG It's a Chicken Sandwich

08/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

08/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

Blessed Be the Fruit

Elliott Bay Book Co. Is Throwing a Midnight Party for The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel

8:00am By Lily Hansen

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at September Art Walk

09/04/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 3–5

09/03/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

08/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Who to See at Bumbershoot 2019

08/28/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Singles Night

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe