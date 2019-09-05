  1. Arts & Culture
Blessed Be the Fruit

Elliott Bay Book Co. Is Throwing a Midnight Party for The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel

To celebrate the release of Margaret Atwood’s highly anticipated new novel, The Testaments, the bookstore will host a raffle, trivia, and prizes Monday night.

By Lily Hansen 9/5/2019 at 8:00am

Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

Praise be. Almost 35 years after the release of The Handmaid’s Tale, dystopian author Margaret Atwood has finally written a sequel: The Testaments. It arrives Tuesday, September 10, and Elliott Bay Book Company is celebrating.

The Capitol Hill bookstore will ignore its typical 10pm closing time on Monday and stay open long past midnight so Seattleites can grab the first copies—that is, of course, if Amazon hasn't already accidentally delivered a copy to your doorstep. Before the release, Elliott Bay will host Handmaid’s Tale trivia and hand out The Testaments­–themed temporary tattoos, buttons, and totes on a first come, first served basis with pre-orders of the book (you can place your order at Elliott Bay anytime Monday).

The store is also raffling off free tickets to a screening of Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas at AMC Pacific Place 11 on Tuesday, September 10 at 7pm. Hosted by author Samira Ahmed, the live literary event will be broadcast in cinemas throughout the country as Atwood discusses her remarkable career and the continued relevance of The Handmaid’s Tale. (If you don’t win, you can just buy a ticket. It's also screening at Regal Thorton Place 14.)

The Testaments, which has been nominated for the 2019 Booker Prize and is already being developed into a series at Hulu, picks up 15 years after the conclusion of The Handmaid’s Tale, and follows three new protagonists: Daisy, a young Canadian who learns she was born in Gilead; Agnes, a teen living in Gilead who rejects the notion of marriage; and Aunt Lydia—yes, that Aunt Lydia.

Need a taste to tide you over? Here’s the first extract.

Margaret Atwood's The Testaments Midnight Release Party
Sept 9, Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas
Sept 10, Various Locations, $16

Blessed Be the Fruit

