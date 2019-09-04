Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

(Left) Heavy canvas poncho, about 1910, Dr. Belle A. Stevens, owner. Gift of Miss Della J. Patch; (right) wool ski ensemble, about 1948, Seattle Woolen Company, Seattle, make. Gift of Frances Seeley (Bryon L.) Nevilier. MOHAI Collection. Image: Courtesy of MOHAI

September brings cooler temps (eventually) and thus, fall outfits—knits, wooly textures, and a reset button on one's wardrobe. It also means it's Fashion Week, ahem, month in Seattle and beyond. Right this way to just some of the sartorial events happening throughout the month.

Fashion Fun at MOHAI

If you haven't yet been to MOHAI's current Seattle Style: Fashion/Function exhibition on the city's intriguing history of and relationship with style, now is the time. (Go for the throwback ski suits and Utilikilt alone.) Beyond the exhibit, which, yes, includes a look at Seattle rapper Macklemore's suede Air Jordan 6 sneakers and threads that hearken back to Filson's early settler days, the South Lake Union museum's lined up a month's worth of events.

Tue, Sept 10

MOHAI Fashion Lecture: Secrets of Seattle Style

Exhibit curator Clara Berg delves into the history, stories, and themes of Seattle Style: Fashion/Fashion, while sprinkling a bit of background on her planning process. Get nerdy about style, it's cool. Starts at 7pm. $20

Sun, Sept 15

Sunday Hat Parade with the Black Heritage Society of Washington State

Hats with history: The Black Heritage Society of Washington State (BHS) joins MOHAI with a fleeting display of hats that stem from the tradition of head adornment in the black community (1–4pm). Two local black milliners, Henrietta Price and Sonia Wooten-Gill, will talk headwear. $22

Wed, Sept 25

BIG MOOD: A Night of Fat Fashion

Adria Garcia and Kim Selling of Indian Summer and More Fats More Femmes, respectively, put on an immersive evening of style that includes a fashion show, a pop-up market, and a lineup of conversations punctuated with live performances (6–9pm). $10

Sept 13 & 14 Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Shops at the Bravern in Bellevue boasts a weekend of events: a birthday bash, an invite-only dinner, a fall fashion runway show, designer shopping (naturally), and a festive, carnival-themed after party.

Sept 27 & 28 On Friday, the Bellevue Collection hosts what essentially amounts to an evening of The Devil Wears Prada IRL: fall fashion and beauty trends for 2019, photo booths, snacks and drinks, and the most fashionable folks you'll see all in one room. Then Saturday brings Bellevue Collection's Pacific Northwest twist on fashion weeks frequented around the world, which means models cruising down the catwalk in some of the hottest brands' ready-to-wear fall looks. Hyatt Regency Bellevue, $100 (Posh Party), $125 (Collective Show)