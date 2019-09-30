What to Do After Work September 30–October 3

Jean Bradbury turned her curiosity about head coverings into a two-year art project. Image: Courtesy Jean Bradbury

Mon, Sept 30

Brews for Breast Cancer

On the eve of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, a night of drinks, Seattle Sourdough Baking Company grilled cheese sandwiches (free!), and music lands at the Lagunitas Taproom in Ballard. All ages are welcome, and bring your pets too. Proceeds benefit the Seattle Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk on October 19. Lagunitas Brewing Company Taproom and Beer Sanctuary, Free

Tue, Oct 1

Whole Food Cooking Every Day Author Talk

In her hot-off-the-shelves tome, James Beard Award–winning cookbook author Amy Chaplin marries Pinterest-worthy food photography with recipes for balanced meals that incorporate the essentials of healthy eating: seeds, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. You know, everything we avoided as kids but need (and maybe even crave) now as adults. Hailing from Australia, Chaplin was raised on a whole-foods, vegetarian diet and has plenty of tips on how to avoid gluten, dairy, and refined sugar. She'll be in conversation with local food stylist Aran Goyoaga, who likewise has a new cookbook on all things gluten-free. Book Larder, $5

Wed, Oct 2

Dodie

Dodie, a 23-year-old UK singer-songwriter, hasn’t shied away from honesty. Her songs parse everything from her bisexuality to her battle with depersonalization disorder. Her desire to stay grounded while navigating relationships and the pressure of the internet resonates in her third EP, Human. Showbox SoDo, $28

Thu, Oct 3 (thru Oct 12)

SLFF Opening Night Gala

A red carpet, professional photographers—when was the last time you felt like a movie star? The 11th annual Seattle Latino Film Festival welcomes small screen lovers to walk the red carpet and enjoy films from Latin American countries, Europe, and the Pacific Northwest. This year opens with The Chambermaid (La Camarista), in which a young maid working in a luxury Mexico City hotel hopes to improve her life by enrolling in the hotel’s adult education program. Seamar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, $60

Thu, Oct 3

Taste America Seattle: Raising the Bar

The James Beard Foundation is kicking off its fifth year in Seattle for the Taste America series, a dinner that brings star chefs (both local and national) together to cook for a good cause—chef advocacy, food and drink industry inclusivity, and sustainability, to name just a few. But the night before the big gala, the Raising the Bar reception hosts Seattle mixology stars like Chris Elford of Navy Strength, which was dubbed last year's best new American cocktail bar; Gold Bar's Laara Garcia; Niles Peacock of, well, Niles Peacock; as well as Heartwood Provisions’ Amanda Reed. The food? Equally impressive, and served up by likes of Edouardo Jordan, he of JuneBaby and Salare fame, plus pasta master Brian Clevenger, Adana's Shota Nakajima, Nicole Maston of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and more. Block 41, $75