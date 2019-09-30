  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 30–October 3

Latin American films, an artist obsessed with hats, and a cocktail party with star chefs.

By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings 9/30/2019 at 8:00am

Jean Bradbury turned her curiosity about head coverings into a two-year art project.

Image: Courtesy Jean Bradbury

Mon, Sept 30
Brews for Breast Cancer
On the eve of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, a night of drinks, Seattle Sourdough Baking Company grilled cheese sandwiches (free!), and music lands at the Lagunitas Taproom in Ballard. All ages are welcome, and bring your pets too. Proceeds benefit the Seattle Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk on October 19. Lagunitas Brewing Company Taproom and Beer Sanctuary, Free

Tue, Oct 1
Whole Food Cooking Every Day Author Talk
In her hot-off-the-shelves tome, James Beard Award–winning cookbook author Amy Chaplin marries Pinterest-worthy food photography with recipes for balanced meals that incorporate the essentials of healthy eating: seeds, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. You know, everything we avoided as kids but need (and maybe even crave) now as adults. Hailing from Australia, Chaplin was raised on a whole-foods, vegetarian diet and has plenty of tips on how to avoid gluten, dairy, and refined sugar. She'll be in conversation with local food stylist Aran Goyoaga, who likewise has a new cookbook on all things gluten-free. Book Larder, $5

Wed, Oct 2
Dodie
Dodie, a 23-year-old UK singer-songwriter, hasn’t shied away from honesty. Her songs parse everything from her bisexuality to her battle with depersonalization disorder. Her desire to stay grounded while navigating relationships and the pressure of the internet resonates in her third EP, Human. Showbox SoDo, $28

Thu, Oct 3 (thru Oct 12)
SLFF Opening Night Gala
A red carpet, professional photographers—when was the last time you felt like a movie star? The 11th annual Seattle Latino Film Festival welcomes small screen lovers to walk the red carpet and enjoy films from Latin American countries, Europe, and the Pacific Northwest. This year opens with The Chambermaid (La Camarista), in which a young maid working in a luxury Mexico City hotel hopes to improve her life by enrolling in the hotel’s adult education program. Seamar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture, $60

Thu, Oct 3
Taste America Seattle: Raising the Bar
The James Beard Foundation is kicking off its fifth year in Seattle for the Taste America series, a dinner that brings star chefs (both local and national) together to cook for a good cause—chef advocacy, food and drink industry inclusivity, and sustainability, to name just a few. But the night before the big gala, the Raising the Bar reception hosts Seattle mixology stars like Chris Elford of Navy Strength, which was dubbed last year's best new American cocktail bar; Gold Bar's Laara Garcia; Niles Peacock of, well, Niles Peacock; as well as Heartwood Provisions’ Amanda Reed. The food? Equally impressive, and served up by likes of Edouardo Jordan, he of JuneBaby and Salare fame, plus pasta master Brian Clevenger, Adana's Shota Nakajima, Nicole Maston of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, and more. Block 41, $75

All Week (thru Oct 18)
Jean Bradbury: On My Head. In My Heart.
To showcase Seattle street style, local artist Jean Bradbury spent two years interviewing Seattle’s denizens about their favorite headwear and created colorful portraits accompanied by dialogue from the interviews. Bike helmets, bonnets, head scarves, even an astronaut’s space helmet—Bradbury’s art celebrates diversity through the lens of fashion and self-expression. M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery, Free

Filed under
Art Galleries, Taste America, Film Fest, Concerts, Showbox Sodo, Breast Cancer Awareness, James Beard Foundation, Book Larder, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

#SeaCowabunga

10 Reasons Your Cowabunga FOMO Is Real

09/30/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

It's a Lot

Little Uncle Shuttered Over the Weekend

09/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Smash Hits

Seattle Smash Burgers to Devour ASAP

09/30/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 30–October 3

09/30/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Coffee Comebacks and Taco Domination

09/27/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 30–October 3

09/30/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Ticket Alert

Billie Eilish Announces Tacoma Dome Show

09/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 27–29

09/27/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Art Review

The Frye’s Arbus Bonus Explodes How We See Diane Arbus

09/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle Has Always Been a Hockey Town

09/24/2019 By Jason Cohen

News & City Life

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Let Us Propose a Toast

October’s Perfect Party: A Salmon Savior and Nickelodeon Slime Royalty

09/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

The Wolves of Washington Continue Their Comeback

09/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

March of the Half Pints

When Did Seattle Breweries Become Baby Hangouts?

09/24/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

09/24/2019 By Jane Sherman

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe