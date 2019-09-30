  1. Style & Shopping
This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

After more than three decades, a swan song for the secondhand store's annual event hawking designer clothing on November 9 and 10.

By Rosin Saez 9/30/2019 at 11:00am

High-end labels abound at Goodwill's final Glitter Sale in November.

Image: Courtesy Goodwill

Barely worn Manolo Blahnik stilettos, fine leather bags, and, wow, the sheer amount of sequins—Seattle Goodwill's Glitter Sale returns November 9 and 10, but it will be its last. 

Shoppers are known to queue up in front of the store off South Dearborn Street in the wee hours of the morning  or even the night before, bundled up to stave off the early fall chill yet warmed by the anticipation of the Goodwill's biggest designer sale of the year. Woe is the thrifter who doesn't buy their Glitter Sale presale tickets the moment they're available. To get the first alert, you can join Goodwill's Facebook event page or sign up for text alerts (it's that serious). But if you miss presale, then lining up the morning of the sale (or earlier) is your best bet. You'll get a number and when your number is called, you can shop to your heart's desire (there is no ticket fee for this option). And don't fret, if you miss the first day of the sale, they always restock more goods for day two.

Goodwill says its beloved event, a tradition that's endured for 35 years, will cease because "increasing costs over the years have reduced the total dollars we can raise for our mission" like free job training and education programs. The organization's Glitter Gala and Fashion Show, this year on November 2, will remain.

36th Annual Glitter Sale
Nov 9 & 10 (presale Nov 6), 1400 S Lane St, Free

